Stepwise launches emissions reduction pilot with Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stepwise launches emissions reduction pilot with Serica Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/09/2023, 7:26 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Helixstepwise serica
The Helix Well Enhancer.

Environmental services firm Stepwise has announced a pilot project with North Sea operator Serica Energy to reduce emissions from offshore oil and gas wells.

The Stavanger-based firm will use its cloud-based tool at the Burce and Keith fields to plan, monitor, report and verify improvements in operational emissions.

Work will start with a light well intervention campaign in Spring 2024, using the Helix Well Enhancer Vessel.

Stepwise said the cloud-based software will amplify London-listed Serica’s own emissions reduction action plan and produce “significant advances” in Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions.

Alex Pirie, wells manager at Serica Energy, said: “We are committed to The North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) and are playing our part to halve emissions by 2030. Our Emissions Reduction Group is set to work on meeting this challenge. Stepwise is a technology we have identified to assist us on this journey. It will enable us to set emission baselines for our planned well operations and monitor and report offshore operations emissions against these.

“This data will be used to optimise operations and select appropriate technologies to facilitate reducing our emissions now and in the future. Serica has pledged to uphold several sustainability reporting frameworks, including the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), amongst many others. This pilot will allow more transparent and consistent reporting going forward.”

Vice president of contracts and marketing at Stepwise, Finlay Johnston, said: “Collaborating with Serica is a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable energy transition. With our emission monitoring solution, we’re equipped to provide the team with the robust data and insights they require initially through well operations planning and design, to live operational monitoring and reporting allowing them to continually move closer to their commitment on carbon reduction.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts