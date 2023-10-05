Former BOE governor Carney attacks Sunak’s green policies reversal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Former BOE governor Carney attacks Sunak’s green policies reversal

By Bloomberg
05/10/2023, 5:06 pm
© BloombergMark Carney
Mark Carney

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has accused Rishi Sunak of questionable economics over his decision to postpone environmental measures and start drilling for oil in the North Sea.

Speaking to The Policy Institute at King’s College London, Carney said the UK prime minister’s plans to delay a ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles was “disappointing” and that the new stance on climate action may deter investment in the UK.

Approving a drilling licence for the Rosebank oil field and promising more “can be called into question from an economic perspective, let alone an environmental one,” he added.

Carney, the United Nations special envoy on climate action, has led global efforts to bring financial markets into the campaign for net zero since he was at the BOE between 2013 and 2020.

He has worked with Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, on the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and was recently named chair Bloomberg LP’s board of directors.

The UK was a leading nation in “forging a consensus around net zero,” Carney said. “The government has now fallen back a bit.”

In the last month, Sunak has pushed a ban on new combustion engine cars from 2030 to 2035, postponed requirements for landlords and homeowners to insulate their properties and upgrade boilers, and has promised hundreds of new licences to drill for oil in the North Sea.

Carney suggested that the government’s new stance could hurt business investment in the UK.

‘Difficult discussion’

“What I find when speaking to companies is their first question is: Am I getting clean power? If you start throwing that into doubt it becomes a much more difficult discussion,” he told The Policy Institute. “The UK was in that camp, now it’s blurred around it.”

On the delays to petrol car bans and insulation, he said: “What was disappointing is the government said we are not going to do certain things but they didn’t swap in alternative.”

Doing so makes it look like the green transition is a trade-off when Sunak’s renewed commitment to net zero by 2050 makes clear it isn’t. Creating the appearance of a trade-off focuses attention on visible prices, which complicates the challenge.

Sunak’s reversal was a wasted opportunity because “if you are credible and make a credible forward commitment the markets do most of the work for you,” Carney said. “There was little weight given in the communication of that.”

Drilling new wells in the North Sea makes no sense because the world will hit peak oil this decade according to the International Energy Agency, he said.

That will leave the UK with a “stranded assets problem” when the rigs will have to be decommissioned, which raises questions about “the wisdom of exploring new fields.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts