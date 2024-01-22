Aberdeen workers £45,000 worse-off due to stagnating pay packets: research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen workers £45,000 worse-off due to stagnating pay packets: research

Research delivers warning to diversify to Europe's oil capital.
By Alasdair Clark
22/01/2024, 7:15 am
© Supplied by DC ThomsonAberdeen pay
A family walking in Aberdeen.

Workers in Aberdeen could have been more than £45,000-a-year better off if income growth had followed 2010 trends.

Research by the Centre for Cities found Scots could have been tens of thousands of pounds a year better off if pay had continued at the same pace as between 1998 and 2010.

Across Scotland people are on average £23,370 worse off, according to the think thank, more than double the average loss of £10,200 in England.

But the situation is worse in Aberdeen, where it said people could have been £45,240-a-year better off but for stagnating income growth – equivalent to two years extra income.

The Centre for Cities Outlook 2024 report says that, pre-2010, Aberdeen was one of the most prosperous cities in the UK.

Residents enjoyed the sixth highest levels of disposable incomes, but have experienced a difficult period since then.

The report says: “This shows both the upsides and the downsides of being dependent on a particular industry.

“Around 30% of jobs in Aberdeen’s export base – the part of the economy that trades with other areas of the UK and the world – are directly related to oil and gas.

“And unlike the 2000s, this sector struggled in the 2010s. The result is that the city has lost an estimated 9,000 jobs in areas related to oil and gas.”

Aberdeen is one of only two cities in the UK which has seen a net decline in the number of new jobs created since 2010. The city also has one of the slowest growing population rates, increasing by 1.1% – or just over 2,500 people, since 2010.

Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities, said: “The last decade has been a tough one for Aberdeen, with a number of economic indicators flashing red.

“It has demonstrated how being so reliant on one industry can have both upsides – as it did before 2010 – and downsides, as the struggles of oil and
gas in the 2010s very much show.

“Oil and gas will undoubtedly continue to play an important role in the city throughout the rest of the 2020s.

“But these figures underscore just how important it is that the city develops other engines of growth if it is to become less reliant on the fortunes of that sector.”
North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said the city was being failed by two governments.

He said: “Cities in the north-east – most notably Aberdeen with these figures – are being held back by the SNP and the Tories, who have built a low-growth, low-wage economy, that has left us with fewer jobs, less money in people’s pockets and weaker public finances.

“We need to get serious, sustained growth back into our local economies and that simply isn’t going to come with more of the same from the Tories and SNP.

“Both of Scotland’s governments are out of ideas and are unfit for office.”

