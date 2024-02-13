Var Energi: Norway independent struck by half-billion dollar Balder write-down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Var Energi: Norway independent struck by half-billion dollar Balder write-down

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/02/2024, 7:17 am Updated: 13/02/2024, 7:21 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Var energi
The Jotun FPSO, pictured in the North Sea, is currently undergoing upgrades.

Costs linked to the upcoming Balder development cut down profits at Var Energi (OSLO: VAR), Norway’s second-largest independent operator.

The firm, controlled by Italian oil major Eni, booked $526m of impairments on the delayed North Sea project in its Q4 results, which it said was linked to higher costs and reduced commodity prices.

Var Energi profits for the period were $129m, down 73% year-on-year from 2022’s Q4 of $488m.

Balder X

Balder X, in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, has faced a series of delays with the firm announcing in September that costs had gone up by around $300m.

It had been due for start-up in the first quarter of this year, but it has since been moved to Q4.

The sailaway of the Jotun FPSO, which will be used for the development, is scheduled for August following upgrades at the Rosenberg yard.

Var Energi said the work is now 90% complete.

Balder X is expected to unlock an estimated 143 million barrels of recoverable reserves, with further barrels from nearby tie-back projects.

“Solid progress has been achieved in increasing pace of construction work on the FPSO, with overall progress only slightly behind the revised plan and completion of the project is in sight,” said Var Energi.

Var Energi

Var Energi has bolstered its offering completing its acquisition Neptune Energy Norge at the end of January.

It takes the firm’s combined reserves plus resources to two billion barrels of oil equivalent, and makes Var the second-largest independent operator in the Norwegian sector.

CEO Nick Walker said: “As one of the fastest growing E&P companies in the world, we are on track to nearly double production to around 400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by end 2025.

“We are pleased to see that the quarter delivered solid operational performance within guidance. Strong realised prices and financial results underpin our commitment to provide stable and predictable dividends to our shareholders, and our growth trajectory will give increased capacity to sustain this.”

