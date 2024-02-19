Storm Otto: Investigators find flight recorder issues in Elgin heli incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Storm Otto: Investigators find flight recorder issues in Elgin heli incident

By Andrew Dykes
19/02/2024, 7:40 am
© Supplied by Systemuk helicopter safety
Workers were on the Elgin helideck when blades snapped off a helicopter during Storm Otto in 2023.

Air accident investigators have discovered issues with a flight recorder on board a helicopter whose blades were ripped off while parked offshore during high winds last year.

The incident took place on the Elgin-Franklin platform during Storm Otto in February 2023, as 100 mile per hour winds battered north-east Scotland.

An Airbus H175 operated by Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS) suffered severe damage in high winds, which snapped off four of its five rotor blades.

Video from the platform at the time shows the extent of the damage, and a near miss for two workers beneath the airframe.

In a brief statement marking the anniversary of the incident the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed that a problem with the rotor brake meant the rotor blades had continued to rotate slowly while the aircraft was parked on the platform. This prevented the application of rotor blade tie downs.

Its investigation has so far focused on the cause of the rotor brake failure and the breaking of the blades.

But it has also looked into operational factors, including weather reporting.

In doing so, the AAIB said it had identified “issues with the flight recorder on the aircraft” and is now working with the aircraft and recorder manufacturers to rectify this.

A full report will be published by the department when complete.

What happened during Storm Otto?

Aircraft G-MCSH flew around 130 miles to the Elgin-Franklin complex east of Aberdeen on Friday 17 February 2023, departing just before 7:30am.

The aircraft landed safely but an illuminated tail rotor chip light prevented it from departing for its return journey.

While the chopper was parked on the helipad, storm gusts – which reached in excess of 100mph in the north east – then snapped off three of its five blades close to where they meet the main rotor mast.

Platform operator TotalEnergies later opened up about the incident during a keynote presentation at an Aberdeen HSE conference.

As part of the presentation, TotalEnergies HSE director Mhairi Finnie confirmed that greyed out images on the video were two workers trying to secure the aircraft, who “could have died” as the rotors were then sheared off as powerful winds hit the region.

The oil major said it is opening up in hopes of encouraging others in the industry to move towards transparency in HSE lessons.

