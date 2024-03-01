‘Now is not the time’: Industry leaders slam Spring Budget plans to extend windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Now is not the time’: Industry leaders slam Spring Budget plans to extend windfall tax

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/03/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Victoria Jones/PA Wirebudget windfall tax
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Industry leaders have hit out at reported plans from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to extend the life of the windfall tax during next week’s Spring Budget.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Chancellor is considering extending the levy, due to expire in March 2028.

The same report said the move is “low down the list of potential measures under consideration” – so it may not happen – and the Treasury didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Maintaining the energy levy for an extra year would increase the tax take in 2028-2029, the crucial fifth year of the OBR’s forecast horizon during which Hunt’s own fiscal rules state that the national debt must be falling. That would give him a bit of extra breathing space to ease other taxes.

Energy transition ‘undermined by rumours of fiscal change’

It comes as Labour has proposed extending the tax, and going further by removing investment allowances and hiking the overall rate if it wins power.

David Whitehouse, chief executive officer of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said: “Ongoing investment in the North Sea in the UK’s oil and gas resources will play a vital role in supporting energy security and building the energy transition for decades to come.

“This risks being undermined by rumours of further fiscal change.  Energy prices are trending down. Now is not the time for further tax increases.

windfall tax spring budget © Supplied by OEUK
David Whitehouse of OEUK

“Oil and gas prices have fallen back in line with where they were before the invasion of Ukraine, and the energy price cap on domestic energy bills also the lowest it has been in two years.”

Last week the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) led a group of businesses in writing to Jeremy Hunt calling for an end to the “supertax”.

Industry ‘fed up’

CEO Russell Borthwick said: “The energy industry is getting fed up of uncertainty heaped upon uncertainty coming from all sides of the political divide. It needs stability and confidence to invest — only under those conditions can we ensure a properly managed and successful transition to net zero.

He added that the North Sea risks being “wound down through rhetoric”.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.

“On top of learning of Labour’s plans, jungle drums around a Treasury extension to the windfall tax are deeply unhelpful and underline exactly why we need a new body, independent of government, setting long term strategy and fiscal policy for what energy we need today and how we guard against damaging economic shocks in the future.”

Spring Budget windfall tax plans

Both OEUK and AGCC have called for a new body to oversee the UK’s industrial strategy.

“Like the Bank of England – which has maintaining monetary and fiscal stability as its central mission – the new body should be charged with developing recommendations which could command cross-party consensus and insulate the sector from political policy shocks in the future. Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has been calling for this since last year and have since been joined by a growing number of other powerful industry voices.

“Right now, we are at risk of the North Sea oil and gas industry being wound down through rhetoric, rather than strategic policy. If this continues unchecked, it will be as chaotic as it will be economically damaging.

“If we get this wrong, discretionary capital will continue to move overseas, the transition will stall, and a world class supply chain built up over decades- much of it in the North-east of Scotland- will go. We can – and must – do better.”

