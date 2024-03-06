Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross calls on Chancellor not to extend windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross calls on Chancellor not to extend windfall tax

Tory leaders reportedly feared Douglas Ross would resign in protest over rumoured windfall tax measures
By Mathew Perry
06/03/2024, 9:41 am
© Michal Wachucik/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. Picture date: Friday March 1, 2024.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. Picture date: Friday March 1, 2024.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has lobbied the Chancellor to drop plans to extend the windfall tax in the upcoming Spring Budget.

Media reports suggest Jeremy Hunt is planning to extend the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms by a year until 2029.

The Moray MP told a BBC Scotland podcast that he warned Mr Hunt against making the move, saying the decision would not provide the certainty energy companies need to invest.

“What we need for oil and gas companies is certainty going forward,” Mr Ross said.

“A further extension doesn’t provide that certainty.

“So I’ve made the case very strongly to the Chancellor that, if he chooses to go ahead with this, then we’ve got to see what other measures are in place to provide that certainty and security to the oil and gas companies.”

uk budget © Bloomberg
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget on Wednesday, 6 March.

Business leaders in Aberdeen have strongly campaigned against an extension to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) since rumours regarding the proposal emerged last week.

Appearing at the Scottish Conservatives conference in Aberdeen last Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to comment on the budget rumours.

Windfall tax concerns

According to a report in The Telegraph, Tory leaders in Westminster feared Mr Ross would resign in protest over the decision after a heated discussion with Mr Sunak on Monday evening.

Tory whip Simon Hart and Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack reportedly held a discussion with Mr Ross later on Tuesday to “talk him down” amid fears he would quit.

Mr Ross told the BBC he accepted Mr Hunt faced the task of delivering “an extremely difficult budget”.

“I understand the challenges that he is facing, but I’m not going to shy away from publicly saying I think an extension to the windfall tax would be wrong,” Mr Ross said.

“I’ve said it privately to the Chancellor, to the Prime Minister, to senior ministers and I’m saying it publicly.”

Mr Ross said he would continue lobbying against a windfall tax extension up until the moment the Spring Budget is delivered.

“If that (an an extension of the levy) happens, I think it will be the wrong decision by the chancellor and I have further meetings to continue to make that case,” he said.

“I’ll continue to do that until just before half past 12 tomorrow when the chancellor stands up to give the statement.”

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts