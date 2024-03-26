Northern Lights seen from North Sea oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Northern Lights seen from North Sea oil rig

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/03/2024, 2:12 pm Updated: 26/03/2024, 2:17 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ben LaceyNorthern lights north sea
Aurora Borealis - seen at this time of year, in this part of the country, from an oil rig.

Stunning pictures of the Northern Lights have been captured from a North Sea oil rig by a lucky roughneck off the coast of Aberdeen.

The weather phenomenon lit up the northern Scotland sky over the weekend, and the North Sea was apparently one of the best spots to capture it.

Ben Lacey, a roughneck for Diamond Offshore, caught these pictures of the Aurora Borealis from the Ocean Patriot, about 200 miles off Aberdeen on Sunday evening.

The rig is currently on contract for Serica and, according to marine traffic information, is stationed at the Bruce oilfield.

© Supplied by Ben Lacey
© Supplied by Ben Lacey
© Supplied by Ben Lacey
© Supplied by Ben Lacey
© Supplied by Ben Lacey Aurora Borealis - seen at this time of year, in this part of the country, from an oil rig.
© Supplied by Ben Lacey

Forecasters say the Northern Lights are visible due to fast solar winds meeting the arrival of a “Coronal Mass Ejection” from the sun.

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, lighting up the night sky.

Ben’s pictures have gained hundreds of reactions on social media, while his colleague Liam Wright also captured shots of the “Mirrie Dancers” from the Diamond Offshore oil rig.

It’s not the first time the Northern Lights have produced a brilliant display in the North Sea…

In 2018, pictures of the phenomenon were captured above BP’s Glen Lyon FPSO in the West of Shetland.

Northern lights spotted over BP’s Glen Lyon FPSO

