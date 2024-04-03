Shareholder advisory firms support BP handling of Looney sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shareholder advisory firms support BP handling of Looney sacking

By Mathew Perry
03/04/2024, 11:53 am Updated: 03/04/2024, 11:59 am
© BloombergBP CEO
Bernard Looney resigned as BP CEO in September last year.

Two major shareholder advisor firms have endorsed BP’s (LON:BP) handling of the departure of former chief executive officer Bernard Looney.

Mr Looney stepped down in September last year following allegations he failed to disclose personal relationships with colleagues.

In December, the company’s board decided to dismiss Mr Looney without notice. As a result, the former CEO forfeited close to £40 million in remuneration.

Since Mr Looney’s departure, BP shares have underperformed against rivals Shell, Exxon and Chevron as its profits returned to pre-2022 levels.

But in reports issued ahead of BP’s annual general meeting later this month, two major shareholder advisors said they were satisfied with the handling of Looney’s departure.

“Having reviewed the processes by which these decisions were made, we believe shareholders can be reasonably satisfied with the board’s response to this matter, and do not believe further shareholder action is warranted at this time,” shareholder advisor Glass Lewis said in its report according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, shareholder advisory ISS also raised no concerns.

“As a general comment, the treatment of the former CEO’s equity awards would seem indicative of the issue having been treated seriously,” ISS said.

Reuters reported both Glass Lewis and ISS recommended investors support all of the board’s proposed articles at the company’s AGM in London on 25 April.

This included the reappointment of chairman Helge Lund and the leadership’s proposed remuneration.

BP appointed the company’s former chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss as its permanent CEO in January.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts