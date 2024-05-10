Enerpro headquarters move to add 20 new jobs to Aberdeen

Offshore project management and construction specialist Enerpro Group has announced plans to move its headquarters to Aberdeen.

Originally based in Thurso, Enerpro said it will invest £2 million in new premises in Aberdeen’s west end and create upwards of 20 new positions, including two management roles.

The privately-owned company, which was founded by David Wade in 2015, has spent the past nine years completing onshore and offshore projects across the energy sector, both in the UK and overseas, with specific focus upon drilling rig upgrades for both mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) and fixed offshore platforms.

The decision comes as Enerpro continues to grow the North Sea arm of its business.

In addition to its drilling rig upgrade services, the past year has seen Enerpro complete installation, scaffolding and construction projects for some of the North Sea’s main players, as well as flexing its in-house engineering design capabilities on a major dropped prevention platform designed to withstand 15 tonnes and ultimately revolutionise offshore safety from dropped objects.

Managing director, Mr Wade, explained the strategy behind the company’s investment: “Over the last 24 months Enerpro has tripled its turnover – much of which can be attributed to our activity in the North Sea.

“In itself, that illustrates the significant potential for our company within the UKCS as we work with our clients to address the energy trilemma, which of course includes supporting their decarbonisation strategies.”

Mr Wade concluded: “The move to our new HQ in Aberdeen reflects our desire to invest in what we very clearly see as the on-going energy capital of Europe. The majority of our North Sea clients are here, the skills are here, and at the core of all we want to achieve is a strong socio-economic plan which reinvests in Aberdeen by hiring locally and encouraging the next generation into this industry.