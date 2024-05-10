Enerpro headquarters move to add 20 new jobs to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Enerpro headquarters move to add 20 new jobs to Aberdeen

By Michael Behr
10/05/2024, 10:35 am Updated: 10/05/2024, 11:29 am
© Supplied by EnerproOffshore project management and construction specialist Enerpro Group has announced plans to move its headquarters to Aberdeen.

Offshore project management and construction specialist Enerpro Group has announced plans to move its headquarters to Aberdeen.

Originally based in Thurso, Enerpro said it will invest £2 million in new premises in Aberdeen’s west end and create upwards of 20 new positions, including two management roles.

The privately-owned company, which was founded by David Wade in 2015, has spent the past nine years completing onshore and offshore projects across the energy sector, both in the UK and overseas, with specific focus upon drilling rig upgrades for both mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) and fixed offshore platforms.

The decision comes as Enerpro continues to grow the North Sea arm of its business.

In addition to its drilling rig upgrade services, the past year has seen Enerpro complete installation, scaffolding and construction projects for some of the North Sea’s main players, as well as flexing its in-house engineering design capabilities on a major dropped prevention platform designed to withstand 15 tonnes and ultimately revolutionise offshore safety from dropped objects.

Managing director, Mr Wade, explained the strategy behind the company’s investment: “Over the last 24 months Enerpro has tripled its turnover – much of which can be attributed to our activity in the North Sea.

“In itself, that illustrates the significant potential for our company within the UKCS as we work with our clients to address the energy trilemma, which of course includes supporting their decarbonisation strategies.”

Mr Wade concluded: “The move to our new HQ in Aberdeen reflects our desire to invest in what we very clearly see as the on-going energy capital of Europe. The majority of our North Sea clients are here, the skills are here, and at the core of all we want to achieve is a strong socio-economic plan which reinvests in Aberdeen by hiring locally and encouraging the next generation into this industry.

