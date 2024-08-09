North Sea offshore workers on Ninian hub left with limited power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea offshore workers on Ninian hub left with limited power

By Mathew Perry
09/08/2024, 4:41 pm
Petrofac CNR workers strike
CNR's Ninian Central Platform.

Offshore workers on the Ninian Central platform in the North Sea endured five days with only limited emergency power generation due to “planned” repairs.

Energy Voice understands workers on Ninian were left without hot water, hot food, adequate lighting and laundry services during that time.

In a statement to Energy Voice, operator CNR International UK said it shut down production on Ninian Central on Saturday 3 August to carry out planned essential repairs to the seawater system.

“As a result, the platform main power generator was taken offline and emergency generators were running to provide limited power,” CNR International said.

“The platform has continued on emergency power, and as a result, some personnel have been transported off the platform and a reduced crew remains in place.”

The company did not confirm whether it planned to rely on emergency power and return personnel to shore prior to production shutting down.

Ninian oilfield
The Ninian Central is the largest oil platform ever constructed in the UK.

A subsidiary of Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources, CNR International said the main power generator came back online at 5pm on Wednesday.

However, the firm said production on Ninian Central will remain shut down until the seawater system works are fully completed.

“The safety of personnel is a core value for CNR International, and the company has been in regular contact with the crew safety representatives to update them on progress,” the company said.

Energy Voice contacted Ninian Central contractors Bilfinger and Torus BGP for comment.

Torus BGP did not respond and a spokesperson for Bilfinger referred Energy Voice to the CNR International statement.

Ninian Central

Weighing 600,000 tonnes, Ninian Central was the world’s largest man-made moveable object when it was installed in the North Sea in 1978.

Last year, CNR International announced it would shut down its remaining assets at the Ninian field, including Ninian Central, due to “challenging” market conditions in the UK.

The decision kicked off what is likely to be a lengthy decommissioning process for the monumental structure and the Ninian Southern platform.

CNR International decommissioned the nearby Ninian Northern platform in 2020, with demolition taking place in Lerwick.

In 2023, CNR International ranked 16th among North Sea operators in terms of production.

