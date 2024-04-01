CNRL starts contractor race on Ninian decommissioning campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

CNRL starts contractor race on Ninian decommissioning campaign

Contract race also started 60-well P&A campaign for Spirit Energy
By Michael Behr
01/04/2024, 12:19 pm
Spirit Energy is seeking contractors to plan and execute a 62-well decommissioning campaign, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL) has issued five tenders seeking contractors for decommissioning work on its Ninian assets, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

The campaign on the Ninian field, located in the Northern North Sea, will cover topsides and jacket removal and well decommissioning on the Ninian South Platform, Central Platform and Ninian Subsea.

This includes Strathspey, Lyell, Columba E subsea tie-backs, and the remainder of the Ninian field subsea infrastructure including around Ninian Central, Ninian South and Ninian North.

The early stages of the project are already underway, with further pre-FEED/FEED work expected to come in the future.

While the project schedule is not fully defined, completion of the Ninian South well plug and abandonment is anticipated to be in the final quarter 2026, and Ninian Central coming in the first quarter of 2029. Subsea plug and abandonment is set to commence in 2027.

Decommissioning work dominated March’s tenders as exploration work across the UK’s offshore sector remains stagnant.

At present, there are no exploration wells active on the UK continental shelf. In addition, no well programmes have spudded this year, with the first, the Shell-operated 48/8b Selene well, expected to start operations in June.

Spirit Energy

Spirit Energy was among other companies looking for decommissioning contractors to plan and execute a 62-well decommissioning campaign.

The assets Spirit is looking to decommission are located across the East Irish Sea (EIS), Southern North Sea (SNS) and the Greater Markham Area (GMA) zones.

The work description noted that the campaign will likely require a jack-up rig, an accommodation support barge, or a combination of both vessel types.

Shell

The Pathfinder database also showed that Shell is seeking contractors to remove the Leman F & G unmanned platforms and subsea infrastructure in the Southern North Sea.

The platforms are reaching the end of their service lives and are expected to cease production in the mid-2020s.

The decommissioning work covers the platform topsides and jackets, along with the associated pipelines and cables running between them and their tie-backs to the Leman Alpha Complex.

Carbon storage

In addition, Spirit Energy put out another tender, seeking expressions of interest from consultants to provide engineering optimisation and development work on its Morecambe Net Zero carbon storage project.

The work covers two further phases of engineering; optimisation phase and development phases of the project’s pipeline transport and storage system.

The project aims to repurpose the depleted North and South Morecambe gas fields into carbon storage facilities to hold up to 1 gigatonne of CO2 over their lifespan.

