Unite union agrees recognition deal with Repsol at Flotta terminal in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite union agrees recognition deal with Repsol at Flotta terminal in Orkney

By Mathew Perry
20/12/2024, 7:47 am
© Supplied by Neil DavidsonFlotta green hydrogen
The Flotta terminal on Orkney.

The Unite union has signed a recognition agreement with Repsol Resources UK covering workers at the Flotta oil terminal in the Orkney Islands.

The agreement covers around 40 terminal workers at the site, including marine and production technicians, control room operators and supervisory roles.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the deal with Repsol.

“[This agreement] supports the solid foundations which we are building across onshore and offshore installations to secure better jobs, pay and conditions for oil and gas workers workers,” Graham said.

The deal comes after Unite and Repsol signed a separate offshore agreement in December last year covering around 350 workers across several platforms.

In recent years, the union has also signed recognition deals with North Sea operators Equinor, TotalEnergies and CNOOC.

Union members have also negotiated deals covering contractors at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead and some offshore medics on Harbour Energy installations.

The recognition deals follow a wave of industrial action Unite launched in 2024 amid concerns about working conditions and the future of North Sea jobs.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said the recognition agreement covering Flotta terminal workers is “another significant step forward”.

“The agreement was voluntarily negotiated with Repsol Resources and demonstrates that Unite wants to constructively work with companies to drive up standards in the oil and gas industry,” Wright said.

 

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags