Unite union agrees recognition deal with Repsol at Flotta terminal in Orkney

The Unite union has signed a recognition agreement with Repsol Resources UK covering workers at the Flotta oil terminal in the Orkney Islands.

The agreement covers around 40 terminal workers at the site, including marine and production technicians, control room operators and supervisory roles.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the deal with Repsol.

“[This agreement] supports the solid foundations which we are building across onshore and offshore installations to secure better jobs, pay and conditions for oil and gas workers workers,” Graham said.

The deal comes after Unite and Repsol signed a separate offshore agreement in December last year covering around 350 workers across several platforms.

In recent years, the union has also signed recognition deals with North Sea operators Equinor, TotalEnergies and CNOOC.

Union members have also negotiated deals covering contractors at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead and some offshore medics on Harbour Energy installations.

The recognition deals follow a wave of industrial action Unite launched in 2024 amid concerns about working conditions and the future of North Sea jobs.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said the recognition agreement covering Flotta terminal workers is “another significant step forward”.

“The agreement was voluntarily negotiated with Repsol Resources and demonstrates that Unite wants to constructively work with companies to drive up standards in the oil and gas industry,” Wright said.