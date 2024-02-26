St Fergus gas plant contractors secure collective bargaining agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

St Fergus gas plant contractors secure collective bargaining agreement

Around 100 contractors employed by Wood and Kaefer agree to new collective bargaining agreement.
By Mathew Perry
26/02/2024, 2:47 pm
© Aerial Photography SolutionsShell Unite Kaefer
The St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.

Around 100 union members working as contractors at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement.

Unite the Union said it negotiated a collective bargaining agreement involving around 100 contractors employed by the Wood Group and Kaefer at the Ancala Midstream Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) pipeline and terminal.

Workers employed by the contractors on the SAGE system provide maintenance and site support at the gas plant, Unite said

The collective bargaining agreement covers scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers, forklift drivers, along with mechanical, production and electrical technicians.

The union said it has now secured collective bargaining rights for contractors at all three sub terminals which feed the St Fergus gas terminal, owned by Ancala, Shell and North Sea Midstream Partners.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser said: “The collective bargaining agreement negotiated by Unite for Wood Group and Kaefer contractors is something our members have been fighting for.

“Unite is delighted to have delivered the goods because it will significantly help our ability to protect and enhance the wages of contractors across the whole site, and ensures that no group of workers get left behind.”

Energy Voice has contacted Kaefer and Wood for comment.

North Sea union action

The agreement comes after a separate group of around 150 Kaefer contractors took industrial action at the Shell-operated St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire and the Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility in Fife.

Unite has secured a number of agreements with North Sea operators in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Unite welcomed a new agreement with Equinor which solidified recognition for dozens of its members working at the Mariner field.

Equinor © Equinor
The Equinor Mariner A platform.

Unite finalised several other recognition agreements during a year of industrial unrest in 2023, including deals covering workers at Repsol Resources and CNOOC. Unite also has a recognition deal with French supermajor TotalEnergies.

It comes as the union prepares for a major engagement with energy workers in 2024, aimed at charting a course for politicians and the union around the future of the sector.

Unite has sounded the alarm over the potential jobs impact in the North Sea if the Labour party follows through on its proposed changes to the windfall tax, with the union drawing comparisons to the large scale miners’ strikes seen in the 1980s.

 

