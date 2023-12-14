Unite signs new collective bargaining deal covering 350 Repsol Resources offshore workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite signs new collective bargaining deal covering 350 Repsol Resources offshore workers

Unite signs third recognition deal with an offshore operator following prior agreements with TotalEnergies and CNOOC.
By Mathew Perry
14/12/2023, 12:46 pm Updated: 14/12/2023, 4:57 pm
The Claymore Platform in the North Sea
Trade union Unite has signed a new collective bargaining agreement covering 350 workers employed by offshore operator Repsol Resources UK.

The recognition deal with Repsol is the third signed between Unite and a North Sea offshore operator following earlier agreements TotalEnergies and CNOOC.

Unite said the voluntary agreement covers workers across nine North Sea Repsol offshore platforms including Arbroath, Claymore, Montrose and Tartan.

The recognition deal covers job roles including supervisors, control room operators, process control specialists as well as electrical and production and fire and gas technicians.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the deal with Repsol shows that through negotiation, “agreements can be secured to improve the terms and conditions of workers”.

“We urge other operators and contractors to see this as a positive development for the industry and to constructively work with Unite,” Mr Boland said.

repsol fine © Repsol
The Fulmar platform operated by Repsol Resources

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the deal was another “significant” union recognition deal in the offshore sector for Unite following a separate agreement with North Sea operator CNOOC in May.

Ms Graham said Repsol employees will have their jobs “enhanced through collective bargaining”.

A Repsol Resources spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We can confirm Repsol Resources UK has signed a voluntary recognition agreement with Unite the Union for offshore workers on our installations.

“We look forward to further constructive cooperation with Unite.”

North Sea strikes

The agreement between Unite and Repsol comes as a number of other industrial disputes across the North Sea energy sector continue.

In late November, 150 Kaefer contractors launched a week of strikes at a pair of Scottish gas plants operated by Shell.

Meanwhile, more than 60 Unite members employed by Aberdeen airport based helicopter services firm CHC Scotia are taking part in a rolling series of strike actions set to end on December 17.

Offshore medics based in the North Sea are also making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Union activity in the North Sea could increase next year, with Unite working on plans for a major engagement with energy workers in 2024.

The full list of platforms covered by the Unite and Repsol deal includes workers on the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, and Tartan offshore platforms.

