Unite signs new collective bargaining deal covering 350 Repsol Resources offshore workers

Trade union Unite has signed a new collective bargaining agreement covering 350 workers employed by offshore operator Repsol Resources UK.

The recognition deal with Repsol is the third signed between Unite and a North Sea offshore operator following earlier agreements TotalEnergies and CNOOC.

Unite said the voluntary agreement covers workers across nine North Sea Repsol offshore platforms including Arbroath, Claymore, Montrose and Tartan.

The recognition deal covers job roles including supervisors, control room operators, process control specialists as well as electrical and production and fire and gas technicians.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said the deal with Repsol shows that through negotiation, “agreements can be secured to improve the terms and conditions of workers”.

“We urge other operators and contractors to see this as a positive development for the industry and to constructively work with Unite,” Mr Boland said.

© Repsol

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the deal was another “significant” union recognition deal in the offshore sector for Unite following a separate agreement with North Sea operator CNOOC in May.

Ms Graham said Repsol employees will have their jobs “enhanced through collective bargaining”.

A Repsol Resources spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We can confirm Repsol Resources UK has signed a voluntary recognition agreement with Unite the Union for offshore workers on our installations.

“We look forward to further constructive cooperation with Unite.”

North Sea strikes

The agreement between Unite and Repsol comes as a number of other industrial disputes across the North Sea energy sector continue.

In late November, 150 Kaefer contractors launched a week of strikes at a pair of Scottish gas plants operated by Shell.

Meanwhile, more than 60 Unite members employed by Aberdeen airport based helicopter services firm CHC Scotia are taking part in a rolling series of strike actions set to end on December 17.

Offshore medics based in the North Sea are also making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Union activity in the North Sea could increase next year, with Unite working on plans for a major engagement with energy workers in 2024.

The full list of platforms covered by the Unite and Repsol deal includes workers on the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, and Tartan offshore platforms.