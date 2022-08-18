EnQuest and Repsol Sinopec set out clutch of upcoming decom contracts

North Sea operators EnQuest (LON:ENQ) and Repsol Sinopec Resources UK have set out a series of upcoming decom contracts for nearly 200 oil and gas wells.
Speaking at an event in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Teresa Munro, decommissioning manager at Repsol Sinopec, said the operator currently plans to “fully abandon 140 wells by the end of 2025”.
She said most of these wells are associated with four fields whose platforms are now post-cessation of production: Beatrice, Buchan, Saltire and Tartan.
