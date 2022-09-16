Cromarty Firth oil rig arrives in Turkey for legal scrapping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Cromarty Firth oil rig arrives in Turkey for legal scrapping

An oil rig which was laid up in the Cromarty Firth for years over fears it would be sent to an illegal shipbreaking beach overseas has now arrived in Turkey to be scrapped safely.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/09/2022, 4:12 pm
The Ocean Vanguard left the Cromarty Firth last month.

The Ocean Vanguard left the Highlands on Wednesday August 24 to be sent to the Aliaga, an EU-approved scrapping yard in Turkey.

It has now completed its journey of thousands of miles, heading round the UK and France, past Gibraltar and Sicily, before finally arriving at its destination, according to marine traffic information.

The Ocean Nomad and Ocean Princess are expected to follow in the coming months having all been bought by Turkey’s Rota Shipping.

In 2018, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) blocked the rigs from leaving the Cromarty Firth over concerns it could be headed to dangerous scrapping beaches in India or Bangladesh.

Aliaga is the premier facility, backed by the European Union, for such work in Turkey.

The Rota Endurance, which is towing the Ocean Vanguard, has arrived at Aliaga, Turkey.

Approving the removal last month, SEPA said: “We are satisfied that the application meets the requirements of the waste shipment regulations (WSR) and as such the appropriate prior written consents from SEPA and the Turkish competent authority have been obtained prior to the movement of any of the waste vessels.”

Background

The Ocean Vanguard, along with the Ocean Nomad and Ocean Princess, are all formerly owned by Diamond Offshore Drilling.

They were sold in 2018 to GMS, a US-based firm which describes itself as the world’s largest cash buyer of ships for recycling.

However SEPA blocked the three from leaving the Cromarty Firth amidst fears they would be headed to dangerous shipbreaking yards in South Asia.

GMS said in 2020 that it no longer owned the rigs, leaving questions on its future.

Rota Shipping deals in scrap tonnage and has been  active since 1986, according to its website.

