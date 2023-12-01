Watch: Oil platform gets blown up in Norway

How to take apart an 18,000-tonne oil platform? Controlled explosives.

That’s how Aker Solutions managed the takedown of the Gyda installation’s living quarters and helideck at its yard in Stord in Western Norway.

Thomas Nygard, senior vp for decommissioning, shared the footage, explaining that the team planned the operation for months.

“We utilised explosives for the final cut, and it landed on the gravel pillows exactly as it was supposed to.

“Next step is to continue with the dismantling to recover as much valuable materials as possible and ensure a high recycling rate.”

Aker Solutions has an average recycling rate of around 98%.

The Repsol-operated Gyda oilfield was onstream between 1990 and its shut-down in the fall of 2021.

The following summer, its topside was transported to Aker Solutions’ Stord yard in western Norway by the world’s largest construction vessel, Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit.

Aker Solutions has already dismantled and recycled Gyda’s drilling and flare towers, along with associated waste.