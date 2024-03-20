Shell’s tax rebates near $750m for decommissioning giant Brent oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Shell’s tax rebates near $750m for decommissioning giant Brent oilfield

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
20/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 20/03/2024, 10:32 am
The Delta topside being transported to Able UK's port in Teesside following its removal from Shell's Brent field in 2017.
Shell (LON: SHEL) has disclosed nearly $750m of tax rebates received from the UK Government for decommissioning its Brent oilfield in the North Sea.

The shutdown of the iconic field, which the international crude benchmark takes its name from, started in 2017 after four decades of production. Preparation began in 2006.

Later this year the final platform, Brent Charlie, is expected to be removed.

According to its latest payments to governments report, Shell received a $43.3m rebate during 2023 for Brent and other Northern North Sea assets.

Taken together with its previous reports, which only date back to 2015, a total of $748m of rebates have been disclosed from the government to Shell.

The true figure may be higher as earlier versions of the report did not include pullouts with the Brent decom disclosures.

It is also not possible to assess the rate of relief Shell has claimed without further information.

Oil firms’ tax relief for decommissioning

Brent Charlie is the last platform still to be removed at the field.

Shell has previously said the figures should be compared against the £20bn of tax revenues generated from the oil and gas field since it started production in 1976.

The largest individual year that Shell has received rebates for – which it has disclosed – was 2015 when it received $154.36m, followed by $115.6m in 2016.

Tax relief is available for firms decommissioning assets in the UK oil and gas sector as a genuine business expense – and has often been wrongly represented as a subsidy – as a repayment of tax which was denied during the life of the field’s production.

Experts say this “is not and has never been a subsidy”, comparing it to a loan made to the government on tax relief during the life of a field which is then repaid when decommissioning occurs.

Nonetheless, it is still an outflow of cash from the exchequer and an issue which has increasingly come under public scrutiny.

The National Audit Office has previously projected a £24bn total bill to the taxpayer for decommissioning rebates.

Rebates only occur once decommissioning takes place, meaning that in certain recent years Shell did not pay any taxes due to the size of the payments.

That drew ire during the recovery from the Covid pandemic when the firm posted record profits, with NGOs decrying it as a “scandal”.

Shell has been contacted for comment.

Publishing the document, the firm said it believed that “being open about our tax payments helps people to understand how much we pay and why”.

