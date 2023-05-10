Yousaf: No new North Sea oil and gas unless there is a ‘good reason’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Yousaf: No new North Sea oil and gas unless there is a ‘good reason’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/05/2023, 4:33 pm Updated: 10/05/2023, 4:59 pm
First Minister Humza Yousaf during a recent visit to Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project.

Scotland’s First Minister has argued there should be “no new extraction” of North Sea oil and gas, unless there is a “good reason to do so”.

Speaking at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf said there are “a number of different factors” that need to be taken into account when assessing the future of new fields.

But he stopped short of saying that Equinor’s (OSLO: EQNR) West of Shetland Rosebank project, which is fast becoming another battleground in the ongoing debate about oil and gas, should be blocked.

It is a softening of the stance adopted by his predecessor, who previously called for an end to the development of the controversial Cambo oilfield, now owned by Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH).

Nicola Sturgeon, who stepped down as SNP leader earlier this year, also presided over the publication of the Scottish Government’s draft energy strategy, which featured a presumption against further North Sea drilling.

Draft strategy just a draft

Mr Yousaf stressed that the draft blueprint is just that at this stage, and the consultation on it has just closed, with over 1,500 responses submitted.

He also played down claims that the presumption against further drilling is hurting business sentiment in Aberdeen, Europe’s oil and gas capital.

Artist impression of the Cambo FPSO.

He said: “When I was in the north-east and met with oil and gas companies and the sector, they welcomed the approach I am taking, which was to say that nobody wants to see extraction from the North Sea where it doesn’t need to happen.

“So what do we need to look at in terms of factors and criteria? We need to look at meeting our climate change obligations, ensuring energy security domestically and globally, and making sure that we take the workers of the north-east with us on this journey.”

Ongoing licensing round

Despite Holyrood’s presumption against future drilling, energy remains a matter reserved for Westminster, and a fresh exploration licensing round was launched last year.

Expected to yield north of 100 permits, it is a cornerstone of the UK Government’s effort to boost domestic energy supplies to replace Russian imports.

The blocks and partial-blocks being offered up by the NSTA in the 33rd hydrocarbon licensing round.

Results of the licensing round, coordinated by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), are expected in the coming months, and will pave the way for companies to secure additional oil and gas sources.

On how that fits with the Scottish Government’s North Sea drilling stance, Mr Yousaf said: “These decisions are for the UK Government ultimately to make, but how I square that circle is by saying these are the factors that we need to look into.

“We also need to make sure there are more robust climate assessments, and that’s something the Scottish Government has long been calling for.”

