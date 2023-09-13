More challenges as North Sea driller IOG faces administration fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

More challenges as North Sea driller IOG faces administration fears

Troubled IOG has key licence extensions blocked by NSTA as it risks administration over impending interest payments.
By Allister Thomas
13/09/2023, 8:05 am Updated: 13/09/2023, 8:05 am
© Supplied by IOGiog

Troubled North Sea driller IOG (AIM: IOG) is facing yet more challenges amid fears bond interest payments, due this month, may place it in administration.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has blocked a pair of licence extension requests from IOG, casting doubt over the next phase of its Saturn Banks development.

Meanwhile, interest payments on a 100m euro bond expires on September 29, with failure to meet that risking the firm’s collapse.

In June the company said it was likely to breach of one or more covenants of on the bond – which was  extended from July September after IOG secured a waiver.

Meanwhile IOG said today the Blythe H2 well, spudded in March, was at 97% operating efficiency in August.

However gas prices, which kept IOG going over the highs of last year, are now far below what they were.

CEO Rupert Newall said: “August saw stable production at the Blythe H2 well, with 97% Operating Efficiency and the Bacton shutdown works successfully completed early in the month.

“However, with H2 production seeing natural decline and realised day-ahead gas prices remaining far below last year’s levels, the Company’s financial position remains challenging. We continue to engage actively with bondholders and their advisors on this under the current waiver to 29 September and will update on further progress as appropriate.

“With the gas winter starting next month, the team are working on options to maximise production while managing costs, including a production trial on the Blythe H1 well.”

Licence extensions denied

IOG has had numerous operational issues linked to drilling of the Southern North Sea hub at the Southwark field, leading to impairments of £51m during its 2022 accounts published in March.

Today, London-listed IOG said the NSTA has denied its request for licence extensions at for the Nailsworth field (P2342 and P130), meaning they will expire on September 30 and December 31, respectively.

This means IOG will lose those, which formed tentpoles of “Phase 2” of Saturn Banks (as defined by plans from 2019).

It is also “likely to impact the commercial potential of licence P039 (Elland)” which formed another pillar of Phase 2.

Mr Newall added: “Whilst we are now primarily focused on conventional assets, we have been informed that our request to extend the unconventional Nailsworth licences will not be approved, which is also likely to impact the commerciality of Elland.”

 

 

