Subsea7 to supply Serica Energy with Belinda pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Subsea7 to supply Serica Energy with Belinda pipeline

By Michael Behr
27/05/2024, 7:12 am Updated: 27/05/2024, 8:55 am
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumThe Triton FPSO will connect to Serica Energy's Belinda field
The Triton FPSO will connect to Serica Energy's Belinda field

Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) has awarded Subsea7 a “sizeable” contract to supply a pipeline for the company’s Belinda field development south-east of the Triton FPSO.

The contract, which Subsea 7 said is between $50m and $150m, scope includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a five kilometre eight-inch production pipeline with a three-inch piggy-backed gas lift line and an electro-hydraulic controls (EHC) umbilical.

Subsea7’s scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins to the Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel operated by Dana Petroleum, via an existing production manifold near the Triton riser base and for controls at the Evelyn valve skid.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen. The offshore activities are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

Serica Energy took a final investment decision on the project last month, though it warned that UK fiscal policy had delayed the move, with the NSTA consenting the project on 17 May.

The Belinda field is operated by Serica Energy and located approximately 190km east of Aberdeen in the UK Central North Sea, with a water depth of 95m.

It is estimated to hold P50 reserves of about four million barrels of oil and five billion cubic feet of gas, Belinda is set to be developed as a tie-back to the Triton FPSO.

As the 100% owner, making a final investment decision (FID) would have been easy to justify under normal conditions. That being said, the windfall tax, or energy profits levy, has created instability in the UK market, the firm outlined.

Steve Wisely, senior vice-president of UK and global inspection, repair and maintenance, Subsea7, said: “We are pleased to have this opportunity to supply Serica Energy with EPCI knowledge and demonstrate the extensive North Sea expertise we have amassed over 50 years. We look forward to supporting the safe, efficient and timely execution of this project.”

Recommended for you

Tags