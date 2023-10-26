Coretrax secures multi-year contract to boost production for Middle East operator

Aberdeenshire oil field equipment supplier Coretrax has secured a multi-year contract with a Middle East operator to deliver production enhancement across a multi-well campaign.

As part of the project, Coretrax will deploy its ReLineMNS and ReLineHYD expandable casing patches to increase recovery on the operator’s existing wells.

Coretrax said work has already commenced on the project, involving a dedicated in-country team and regional support consisting of eight Coretrax personnel.

Coretrax chief executive officer John Fraser said oil operators are increasingly seeking more sustainable methods to boost production in existing fields.

“This project demonstrates the growing demand for expandable tubulars to support brownfield optimisation,” Mr Fraser said.

“Our technology is directly addressing industry challenges by effectively enhancing recovery while eliminating the requirement for costly and emission-intensive drilling operations.”

Coretrax launches ReStore Patch

The announcement also coincides with the release of a new product by Coretrax.

Coretrax said its Restore Patch product can be run across coiled tubing and drill pipe to restore well integrity and solve common issues such as water production, completion leaks and sand ingress.

© Supplied by Coretrax

Mr Fraser said Coretrax is seeking partnerships with conveyancing partners to make the product more widely available across the global energy industry.

“Through the advancement of expandable straddles like our Restore patch, operators can effectively reline mature or non-producing wells to deliver efficient and economical recovery,” Mr Fraser said.

The contract follows a period of sustained growth for Coretrax, as it seeks to expand its operational bases in the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Based in Portlethen, near Aberdeen, Coretrax said in July its global headcount had already risen by 20% to 300 people over the past 12 months.

The company currently employs 92 people in Aberdeenshire and announced plans to recruit about 12 more people for its European operations, including Portlethen, during the rest of 2023.