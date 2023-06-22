Dolphin Drilling to buy Leader and Paul B Loyd Jr rigs from Transocean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Dolphin Drilling to buy Leader and Paul B Loyd Jr rigs from Transocean

Dolphin Drilling is contemplating a private share placing in order to finance the $60m deal.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/06/2023, 5:05 pm Updated: 22/06/2023, 6:48 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Sandy McCook/ DCTTransocean Dolphin Drilling
The Transocean Leader pictured in the Cromarty Firth. Sandy McCook.

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) has announced it will fundraise $60m to acquire two North Sea rigs from Transocean (NYSE: RIG).

Dolphin said it is contemplating a private placement to finance the deal for the Paul B. Loyd Jr and the Transocean Leader semisubmersibles.

Paul B. Loyd Jr is on-contract with Harbour Energy in the UK, while the Leader has been stacked in the Cromarty Firth since 2020.

Dolphin said this secures a “long-term future” for 100 jobs on the Paul B. Loyd Jr, adding that the firm is looking to increase headcount in its Aberdeen HQ.

Meanwhile the Leader will be assessed in coming months.

Dolphin CEO Bjornar Iversen said: “We are excited about this acquisition, which not only expands our fleet but also enhances our earning visibility.

“This transaction signifies an important stride for Dolphin Drilling as we showcase our operational platform’s capacity to incorporate additional assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders.

dolphin drilling transocean © Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/Do
Bjornar Iversen, Dolphin Drilling chief executive.

“The addition of these efficient rigs allows us to further consolidate the midwater rig segment in a tightening market, characterised by historically low supply and surging dayrates across offshore basins.”

Dolphin’s two largest shareholders – Strategic Value Partners (SVP), founded by private equity dealmaker Victor Khosla, and Cyprus-based investment firm S.D. Standard ETC Plc –  have pre-committed to subscribe for $12.5 million and $7.5 million, respectively, in the placing.

© Supplied by SVP
SVP, founded by Victor Khosla, has already signed up for the placing.

Dolphin Drilling said the Transocean deal is worth $61.5m – plus another $3m, but did not elaborate on the latter figure.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Dolphin – not Transocean – also announced today that the Paul B. Loyd has had a three-year extension with Harbour Energy, taking its contract to September 2027.

The firm said it increases its revenue backlog to $279m.

Dolhpin said the extension deal is subject to a number of conditions with Harbour, not least the completion of the acquisition of the rig from Transocean.

In its announcement today, Dolphin said the agreement with Transocean is conditioned upon approval to novate Paul B. Loyd Jr’s existing UK HSE safety case to Dolphin Drilling.

