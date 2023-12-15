Exodus of rigs could have ‘serious impact’ on North Sea plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Exodus of rigs could have ‘serious impact’ on North Sea plans

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/12/2023, 5:02 pm Updated: 15/12/2023, 7:32 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BloombergNorth Sea rigs
The market will tighten in 2024 and 2025.

An exodus of oil rigs means the North Sea market is expected to “tighten considerably” over the next two years, according to new analysis.

S&P says further departures could have a “serious impact on operators’ plans in the North Sea” in 2024 and 2025.

“A number of campaigns are outstanding from the second half of 2024, and the balance between marketed jackups and demand is becoming increasingly tight, as shown below in the forecast chart for Northwest Europe jackup activity to the end of 2025,” the analyst firm said.

“Further departures could have a serious impact on operators’ plans in the North Sea over the next two years.”

Rig operators have been leaving the region for better prospects elsewhere; with the most recent example this week with Shelf Drilling planning to move its Perseverance rig out of the UK to Vietnam.

Day rates are rising too, said S&P. Having been in the $100,000 to $120,000 bracket for most of the year, recent deals are ranging $130,000 to $150,000.

The Valaris 247 is meanwhile expected to head to Australia, on a $180,000 day rate,  after finishing up with Perenco in the UK at the end of this year.

S&P said demand elsewhere has increased, while northwest Europe has been “one of the few regions” with a surplus of units has been available – and these have been marketed globally.

“The Middle East remains strong, and opportunities also exist in the Mediterranean, West Africa and other parts of Southeast Asia,” said S&P and the contractors “have not been shy to tell North Sea based operators that if long-term work at suitable rates does not materialize, they will move units out”.

S&P also said that carbon capture and storage (CCS) work has become a “new revenue stream” for drilling contractors, with “significant charters” being concluded for such programmes in north-west Europe.

Challenges linked to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in the UK have caused issue, but contractor Valaris has also pointed to challenges in Norway with jack-up opportunities being “very limited”.

