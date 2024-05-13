Aberdeen drilling firm wins right to take HMRC to Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen drilling firm wins right to take HMRC to Supreme Court

Dolphin Drilling will make its case in the UK’s highest court, which is expected to be heard in 2025.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/05/2024, 4:29 pm Updated: 13/05/2024, 4:54 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Dolphin Drillingdolphin drilling supreme court
The case is said to have implications for hundreds of rigs and vessels in the North Sea.

Dolphin Drilling has been granted the right to take its tax appeal case against HMRC to the UK Supreme Court.

The Aberdeen-headquartered offshore driller was left distraught in December when it lost a Court of Appeal case against the taxman, despite winning two previous rulings, leaving it liable for £13m in payments.

However, after lobbying for a review, Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) announced today it has received permission to proceed with an appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

The hearing is yet to be scheduled but is anticipated for 2025.

It comes after a tax advisor earlier this year warned that permission applications to the Supreme Court are “notoriously unpredictable”.

HMRC said it would not have any comment until the litigation has concluded.

Aberdeen drilling firm vows to take HMRC case to Supreme Court

Wide-ranging implications

It comes amid pleas from legal experts, Dolphin itself and the British Shipping Chamber that the case would have “serious consequences” for the wider sector.

In March, the chamber said it would have implications for hundreds of rigs and vessels operating in the UK offshore sector.

The Court of Appeal hearing in December set a new precedent with wide implications on what deduction claims can be made in the sector under corporation tax law.

This case stems from a long-running battle between HMRC and Dolphin starting in 2014 after its Borgsten Dolphin rig was hired by TotalEnergies in the North Sea.

Dolphin Drilling expected to get to Supreme Court in 2025

The Court of Appeal deemed accommodation services on the rig to be more than “incidental” to the wider contract – something with implications for services being offered across the sector.

In January, Anastasia Nourescu, senior associate at third-party law firm Stewarts, said: “This is a case which has important and wide implications for the industry, won at the first two stages, and engages a point of law which would obviously benefit from a review by the highest court”.

