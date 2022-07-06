Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

BP defends Foinaven removal strategy after oil giant accused of dumping waste

BP has insisted the Foinaven FPSO is being removed in a ‘controlled’ manner after a news article alleged it planned to dump “industrial waste” in a protected area.
By Hamish Penman
06/07/2022, 5:23 pm Updated: 06/07/2022, 5:30 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
BP Foinaven strategy
The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO

BP has insisted the Foinaven FPSO is being removed in a ‘controlled’ manner after a news article alleged it planned to dump “industrial waste” in a protected area.

The London-listed oil giant (LON: BP) has defended its change of approach to removing the vessel, which it says has been brought about as a result of “safety considerations”.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Guardian newspaper claimed to have seen “confidential documents” showing BP sought approval to dump “industrial waste” at the West of Shetland field.

It alleges the company wants to shell 14 pipes and control cables on the Faroe-Shetland sponge belt, a legally protected marine wildlife zone.

According to the newspaper, BP started dropping kit four days ago after decommissioning regulator OPRED gave it the green light to do so.

Foinaven

Work is currently ongoing to unhook the Petrojarl Foinaven, which has 12 risers, from the namesake BP oilfield, about 120 miles west of Shetland.

The Teekay-owned FPSO is due to head off to the Hunterston terminal on the Firth of Clyde, around 35 miles from Glasgow, next month.

Usually, the risers, which connect the FPSO to the wellhead, are removed and lowered gently to the seabed.

Foinaven FPSO © Supplied by Teekay
The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO

But the Guardian alleges that BP is simply disconnecting and dropping the cables, leaving them to fall dozens of metres to the floor.

Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, told the newspaper: “The only circumstances in which any company should contemplate dumping hardware on to the seabed in an uncontrolled manner would be to save lives in an emergency. The fact that BP is proposing to do this simply out of expediency is hard to defend.”

BP committed to recovering risers

BP however has defended the move, and says the change of approach was taken in the interest of safety, with the favourable summer weather window rapidly running out.

It is also understood the company has permission to disconnect the risers via a range of options, and that the landing area of the kit is predicted.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “The Petrojarl Foinaven floating, production, storage, offload (FPSO) vessel has reached the end of its design life and will be decommissioned.

“Our plans to recover and dispose of the Foinaven risers, and our commitments to minimise impact on the environment as part of our decommissioning process, remain unchanged.

“Solely due to safety considerations, our proposed method of disconnecting the risers has changed, but our plans to recover and dispose of the risers have not. However, it will still be done in a controlled and sequenced manner.”

The sponge belt

The Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt Nature Conservation Marine Protected Area was previously flagged as being at risk due to the Cambo development.

The wildlife zone covers an area of approximately 5,278 km2 and is home to deep sea sponges and 400-year-old clams.

A source close to the matter said operation to disconnect Foinavon is estimated to, in a worst case scenario, result in up to 0.067km2 of seabed disturbance, about 0.003% of the total area.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts