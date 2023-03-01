North Sea windfall tax could hit Ithaca’s Cambo FID timeline, according to reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

North Sea windfall tax could hit Ithaca’s Cambo FID timeline, according to reports

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/03/2023, 4:53 pm Updated: 01/03/2023, 5:06 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Ithaca Cambo FID
Cambo will be designed to be electrification ready.

The UK’s fiscal landscape means a final investment decision (FID) on the controversial West of Shetland Cambo project could be kicked down the road.

In an interview with Investors’ Chronicle, Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) lamented the impact the North Sea windfall tax has had on firms access to capital.

Gilad Myerson, executive chairman of the London-listed operator, said the energy profits levy (EPL) has poured cold water on financiers desire to back the oil and gas sector.

That could spell bad news for Cambo, a contentious project that Ithaca had intended to take FID on in the first half of 2023.

2022 north sea © Greenpeace
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (12533486e)<br />Activists lock themselves to barrels during the Stop Cambo protest.<br />Greenpeace activists locked themselves to barrels and installed a large statue of Boris Johnson smeared in fake oil outside Downing Street, in protest against the Cambo oil field.<br />Greenpeace, Stop Cambo protest in London, UK – 11 Oct 2021

The field is among the North Sea’s largest intact reserves – around 170 million barrels of oil are being targeted in its first phase.

A spokesman for Ithaca Energy said: “Ithaca Energy remains committed to the development of Cambo and is continuing to progress towards FID; however, the impact of EPL is being felt across the industry.”

Playing out as feared

The UK Government’s EPL has put a spanner in the works of many an oil and gas companies plans in recent months.

A 25% levy was slapped on the sector in May, before being increased to 35% in November, taking the headline rate of tax on North Sea producers to 75%.

Crucially, a clause that would have led to the policy being scrapped in the event oil and gas prices fell below a certain level was axed as part of the ramp up – its duration was extended until 2028 too.

Experts have previously warned that the removal of the reference to price normalisation would cause banks to think twice before issuing capital to companies.

Meanwhile, research carried out by Offshore Energies UK found more than 90% of North Sea oil and gas producers have cut spending in response to the EPL.

And while there will be those that will celebrate that, energy security is still a top priority for the government.

Ithaca facing headwinds

Since listing in London in November, Mr Myerson told Invesrtor’ Chronicle that Ithaca has “faced quite some headwinds coming from the UK government”.

But he insisted that the operator, which also has a stake in Equinor’s Rosebank project, remains “very committed” to developing its pipeline of schemes, as well as to the North Sea more generally.

Ithaca energy © Supplied by Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson has previously said his company is committed to progressing Cambo.

In its first set of results since its London debut, Ithaca posted pre-tax profits of more than $2bn for the first nine months of 2022.

The independent has stakes in six of the 10 largest fields in the UK, but its share price has suffered in recent months, with analysts pointing to decommissioning liabilities and a mature portfolio impacting the initial valuation.

