HSE: Workers put at risk on BP Clair Ridge platform

BP (LON:BP) has been slapped on the wrist by the safety watchdog for putting workers at risk on the Clair Ridge platform in the West of Shetland.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the supermajor failed to take measures to prevent, as far as reasonably practicable, the need for employees to carry out “hazardous manual handling of chemical sacks” which could cause injury.

The HSE set a revised compliance date of 30th of September to remedy the issue.

In a statement to Energy Voice, a BP spokesperson said: “We are committed to complying with the HSE’s improvement notice as a priority.”

The HSE notice stated: “You have failed to take suitable and sufficient measures to prevent, so far as is reasonably practicable, the need for your employees and others, to undertake hazardous manual handling of chemical sacks liable to cause personal injury, during mud mixing operations, while working within the drilling package of the Clair Ridge installation.”

The Clair Ridge platform lies roughly 47 miles west of Shetland and forms part of the major 7-billion-barrel Clair field, the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe. The field began production in 2005, with the £5bn Clair Ridge expansion taking place in 2018.

Last year, a section of a gas export pipeline connected to the project was damaged, with fishing gear as the suspected cause.

However, BP said that the incident had not prevented safe operations on the Clair Ridge gas pipeline.