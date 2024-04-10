HSE: Workers put at risk on BP Clair Ridge platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

HSE: Workers put at risk on BP Clair Ridge platform

By Michael Behr
10/04/2024, 2:20 pm Updated: 10/04/2024, 2:29 pm
The Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.

BP (LON:BP) has been slapped on the wrist by the safety watchdog for putting workers at risk on the Clair Ridge platform in the West of Shetland.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the supermajor failed to take measures to prevent, as far as reasonably practicable, the need for employees to carry out “hazardous manual handling of chemical sacks” which could cause injury.

The HSE set a revised compliance date of 30th of September to remedy the issue.

In a statement to Energy Voice, a BP spokesperson said: “We are committed to complying with the HSE’s improvement notice as a priority.”

The HSE notice stated: “You have failed to take suitable and sufficient measures to prevent, so far as is reasonably practicable, the need for your employees and others, to undertake hazardous manual handling of chemical sacks liable to cause personal injury, during mud mixing operations, while working within the drilling package of the Clair Ridge installation.”

The Clair Ridge platform lies roughly 47 miles west of Shetland and forms part of the major 7-billion-barrel Clair field, the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe. The field began production in 2005, with the £5bn Clair Ridge expansion taking place in 2018.

Last year, a section of a gas export pipeline connected to the project was damaged, with fishing gear as the suspected cause.

However, BP said that the incident had not prevented safe operations on the Clair Ridge gas pipeline.

