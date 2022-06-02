Equinor restarts Hammerfest LNG plant after 20-month shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor restarts Hammerfest LNG plant after 20-month shutdown

Equinor has announced the restart of production at its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, after a 2020 fire forced the site offline.
By Andrew Dykes
02/06/2022, 3:24 pm
© Supplied by Equinor / Ole Jorgen BratlandLNG carrier at the Hammerfest terminal. Melkoya, Hammerfest.
LNG carrier at the Hammerfest terminal. Melkoya, Hammerfest.

Equinor has announced the restart of production at its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, after a 2020 fire forced the site offline.

The Norwegian NOC said Thursday that the LNG plant in Melkøya, Norway, is now back in production following more than 18 months of “extensive repairs and improvement work”.

A fire on an air intake at one of the plant’s five power turbines forced its shutdown in September 2020. Large amounts of seawater were also used to quench the fire, damaging other auxiliary systems such as electrical equipment and cables.

Equinor initially said it hoped to have the site back online by October 2021, however it blamed further delays on Covid-19 restrictions, pushing the restart date to March 2022, and later to May.

During that time, it says more than 1,000 people have been working daily to carry out safety checks and repairs on equipment and compressors, alongside scheduled turnaround activity and maintenance.

More than 22 000 components have been checked, and 180 kilometres of electric cables have been replaced.

The plant receives gas through a 143-kilometre pipeline from the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea, and output from the site accounts for more than 5% of Norway’s gas exports.

During normal production Hammerfest delivers around 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

“With the start-up of Hammerfest LNG, we add further volume to the already substantial gas deliveries from Norway. This is of great significance in a period when predictable and reliable supplies are highly important to many countries and customers,” Equinor’s executive vice president, for marketing, midstream and processing, Irene Rummelhoff, said in a statement.

LNG tankers Arctic Voyager, Arctic Lady and Arctic Princess are now reportedly anchored up outside Melkøya, ready to receive new cargoes from Hammerfest LNG.  In full production, a ship will leave the terminal approximately every five days.

Equinor operates the plant with a 36.79% equity share, alongside partners Petoro (30%), TotalEnergies (18.4%), Neptune Energy (12%) and Wintershall Dea (2.81%).

Neptune Energy’s managing director in Norway, Odin Estensen, welcomed the news commenting: “Safely restarting LNG production from the Snøhvit field is a great achievement by Equinor and the key contractors on the Hammerfest plant.

“Snøhvit is an incredibly important field and we have worked closely with the operator and our licence partners to safely bring it back onstream after the fire in September 2020. This will boost production of much-needed energy to Europe and enhance security of supply.”

It follows clearance from the Norwegian energy ministry for Equinor to produce an additional 2.4bcm from key gas fields, as it looks to maintain higher exports to Europe through the summer.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts