Semco Maritime appoints new Norwegian boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tor Erik Christoffersen has been unveiled as managing director for Semco Maritime’s Norwegian division.

He took up the positon at the engineering contractor on January 1, and will be based out of the company’s offices in Bergen and Stavanger.

As well as being in charge of Semco Maritime’s 400 staff members based in Norway, Mr Christoffersen will oversee the group’s activities at the Hanoytangen facilities and offshore in the North Sea.

Mr Christoffersen has a “strong background from the international maritime and oil service sectors”, with more than 15 years of experience in management positions and commercial roles.

Mose recently he served as chief commercial officer at PSW Group, which which provides a wide range of services and solutions to the global energy and drilling industry.

Prior to his 12-year tenure with PSW, he held a management role, with responsibility for market & Operations in GC Rieber Shipping, where he worked for 6 years.

Nikolaj Vejlgaard, senior vice president rig and offshore marine at Semco Maritime, said: “We are pleased to welcome Tor Erik Christoffersen as head of Semco Maritime Norway and look forward to leveraging his comprehensive commercial experience and building an even stronger business with solid traction in the market. He will play a key role in developing our offering to customers and expanding our business in Norway.”