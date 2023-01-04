Semco Maritime appoints new Norwegian boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Semco Maritime appoints new Norwegian boss

Tor Erik Christoffersen has been unveiled as managing director for Semco Maritime’s Norwegian division.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/01/2023, 4:12 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Semco MaritimeSemco Maritime
Tor Erik Christoffersen joins Semco Maritime from PSW Group.

Tor Erik Christoffersen has been unveiled as managing director for Semco Maritime’s Norwegian division.

He took up the positon at the engineering contractor on January 1, and will be based out of the company’s offices in Bergen and Stavanger.

As well as being in charge of Semco Maritime’s 400 staff members based in Norway, Mr Christoffersen will oversee the group’s activities at the Hanoytangen facilities and offshore in the North Sea.

Mr Christoffersen has a “strong background from the international maritime and oil service sectors”, with more than 15 years of experience in management positions and commercial roles.

Mose recently he served as chief commercial officer at PSW Group, which which provides a wide range of services and solutions to the global energy and drilling industry.

Prior to his 12-year tenure with PSW, he held a management role, with responsibility for market & Operations in GC Rieber Shipping, where he worked for 6 years.

Nikolaj Vejlgaard, senior vice president rig and offshore marine at Semco Maritime, said: “We are pleased to welcome Tor Erik Christoffersen as head of Semco Maritime Norway and look forward to leveraging his comprehensive commercial experience and building an even stronger business with solid traction in the market. He will play a key role in developing our offering to customers and expanding our business in Norway.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts