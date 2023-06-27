Probe launched after fire on North Sea gas platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Probe launched after fire on North Sea gas platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/06/2023, 1:41 pm Updated: 27/06/2023, 1:42 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Equinorfire north sea platform
The blaze broke out on Equinor's Gina Krog platform last week.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out on board an Equinor-operated North Sea gas platform last week.

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has begun a probe into the blaze in a utility room in the living quarters on the Gina Krog installation on June 21.

A team of specialists is “starting work at once”, the Norwegian watchdog said, adding that it will be supporting a police inquiry.

“The main objective of the PSA’s investigation is to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons to be learnt, and to share this information with the industry,” the body said.

Its work will aim to clarify the course of events and scope of the incident, as well as assessing its actual and potential consequences, and direct and underlying causes.

The PSA will also flag “nonconformities and improvement points related to the regulations”, and apply “necessary enforcement powers to correct possible regulatory breaches”, before making its findings public.

In doing so it hopes to contribute to “experience transfer” and learning in the offshore oil and gas sector.

© Supplied by Equinor
Gina Krog (previously Dagny) came onstream in 2017.

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has been contacted for comment.

Gina Krog, previously called Dagny, is located about 18 miles north-west of the Sleipner field, and came on-stream in June 2017 – the platform is tied into Sleipner A.

Originally a minor gas discovery, Gina Krog was considered for development on a number of occasions after being first discovered in 1974.

The field is operated from Equinor’s Stavanger offices, while helicopter and base services are run from Sola and Dusavika.

