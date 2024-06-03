European gas surges 13% as Norway fault exposes supply fragility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

European gas surges 13% as Norway fault exposes supply fragility

By Bloomberg
03/06/2024, 3:54 pm
© Photographer: Dan Kitwood/GettyLNG storage tanks.
LNG storage tanks.

European natural gas prices surged to the highest this year after flows from Norway slumped, highlighting the risk of relying too much on one major supplier.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures jumped more than 13% on Monday, the most this year. It isn’t clear how long an unplanned outage will last at Norway’s massive Nyhamna gas processing plant. At the same time, Norwegian flows into the UK’s Easington terminal, an entry point for a third of Britain’s total supply, stopped.

The outages show the pivotal role Norway plays in supplying the rest of Europe after most Russian pipeline deliveries were halted following the invasion of Ukraine. Even after the energy crisis, the market remains very sensitive to supply issues, and prices react quickly when there’s any deviation from the scheduled seasonal maintenance plans.

“We as Europeans are dependent on the rest of the world for our energy supply, and that’s a vulnerable situation to be in,” Jesper Johanson, chief executive officer of Danish trader InCommodities A/S, said in an interview.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Norway Has Overtaken Russia to Become Europe’s Top Gas Supplier | Roughly two-thirds of the country’s gas exports were sold by Equinor

Equinor ASA is mapping out the repairs for a segment of pipeline at the Sleipner gas field in the North Sea, with operator Gassco AS looking at ways to redirect the gas if the damage leads to a prolonged outage, said Alfred Skar Hansen, Gassco’s senior vice president for system operation.

The company later confirmed via a remit notice that the outage is related to “transport restrictions at Sleipner riser” and will have an “uncertain duration.” Sleipner sits between the Nyhamna plant and Easington terminal and is connected by Langeled pipelines.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 5.9% to €36.24 a megawatt-hour at 4:19 p.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract surged as much as 15%, the most since October.

The rally occurred even with storage sites about 70% full and industrial demand in Europe slow to recover. Gas futures have gained for three consecutive months, jumping 18% in May.

While Europe used to rely on Russia for about a third of its gas, the region now depends increasingly on piped flows from Norway and on liquefied natural gas supplies from the US and Qatar.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Norwegian Gas Exports Slump Amid Outages

Adding to the bullishness, LNG imports to Europe have declined in recent weeks with higher demand in Asia, where a heat wave is increasing consumption for cooling. That’s driving competition for cargoes, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

US natural gas futures jumped 5.9% at 10:15 a.m. in New York.

A focus is also on disruptions at some global LNG facilities.

In power markets, German day-ahead electricity eased from the highest since November, settling at €107.23 a megawatt-hour, on Epex Spot SE. The July contract also increased to the highest month-ahead price since January.

 

Recommended for you

Tags