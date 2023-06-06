Mental health column: Struggles with working from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Mental health column: Struggles with working from home

By Carol Angus, sales director, Village Hotel
06/06/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Carol Angus, sales dCarol Angus, sales director, Village Hotel.
Carol Angus, sales director, Village Hotel.

Having worked in the hospitality industry for nearly 22 years now, one of the biggest
things I have struggled with throughout the pandemic –  and still on the odd occasion to this day – is working from home.

I have always loved the hustle and bustle from the hotel, a large network of colleagues, and if I’m honest whilst i see the appeal for many it is just something I have still not been able to get comfortable with.

For myself, and so many others, I have experienced some real feelings of loneliness & constant worry when working from home.

That means feeling like I had no one to share my concerns with, missing my usual coffee gossip and then feeling like i needed to be seen constantly over emails and online to not feel the guilt of been seen to be slacking off!

I found some really great tips were shared with me from a number of my colleagues up
and down the country as I’ve been slowly been working more offsite and not feeling the
guilt to take that extra time to look after my number one guy, Hugo the English Bulldog!

Stick to a schedule

The lines between work and home life have become blurred as many of us started
working remotely during the pandemic. Just because you’re working from home, doesn’t mean you need to be contactable 24/7 dedicated to a workspace.

I recently moved house and really loved getting creative with one of my spare rooms to
convert into and office/reading space. Setting up a dedicated space will really help your
productivity and separate work from home life.

Break it up

Since working from home, 28% of people have reported skipping their breaks, due to
mounting workloads, endless video conferencing calls and an overwhelming fear of
seeming unproductive to management.

However, that lunch hour, coffee break or walk around the block actually does wonders for our productivity and wellbeing!

Keep in touch

Working remotely doesn’t mean working in isolation, you can still keep up to date with
your colleagues! We usually spend most of our time with our colleagues, which makes it
easy to work in sync so now that you’re not face to face it’s more important than ever to
go out of your way to keep in touch.

Make time for friends and family

An important part of a work life balance is having fun outside of work. Prioritise making time for your hobbies and friends to ensure you feel fulfilled and stay connected.

Plan in something to look forward to whether it’s a trip away, a delicious meal together or an evening at a Village tribute night – it will do wonders for your wellbeing!

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts