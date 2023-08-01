Scottish energy secretary hits out at UK Government ‘lack of focus’ on just transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Scottish energy secretary hits out at UK Government ‘lack of focus’ on just transition

By Reporter
01/08/2023, 6:52 am
© PAneil gray ccs
Neil Gray

Scottish Energy Secretary Neil Gray has responded to the UK Government’s North Sea and CCUS announcements.

He criticised a “lack of focus” from Westminster on delivering the just transition, and called for strengthening of climate checkpoints for the mooted new North Sea licences.

He said: “The Scottish Government has set out a clear pathway to deliver on global commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy and unlocking our potential as a renewables powerhouse. Our focus must be meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions, delivering affordable energy supplies whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“In contrast, the UK Government – who have responsibility for oil and gas exploration and licensing – have shown a lack of focus on delivering a just transition for our energy sector, and still lack a clear and coherent decarbonisation plan that demonstrates delivery of net zero targets and recognises that the north sea is a mature resource.

“If it is serious about safeguarding our energy security, breaking our reliance on global market prices and ensuring a fair transition for our energy workforces, it must concentrate on taking the actions only it can take to enable our enormous renewables capabilities to accelerate.

“We have consistently called for the UK Government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoint to be strengthened. Without transparent and robust climate compatibility tests, we lack a transparent evidence base to form the basis of decision-making, but we do not believe that Scotland’s future is in indefinite or unlimited extraction of oil and gas.

“Scotland is among the best placed nations in Europe to deploy carbon capture and storage due to our world-leading skilled workforce, our unrivalled access to vast CO2 storage potential in the North Sea, and the opportunities we have to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure for CO2 transport and storage.”

“The Scottish Government has been urging the UK Government to commit carbon capture storage in Scotland for well over a decade, and today’s announcement represents welcome, if long overdue, recognition of the enormous potential of the Acorn Project and the Scottish Cluster.

“It is frankly unacceptable however that the UK Government has only committed to set out details for the next, critical steps in this process “in due course”. In the interests of securing a just transition for our energy workforce while delivering on net zero targets not just in Scotland but the whole of the UK, I urge it to avoid further delay and work at pace with the Acorn Project to secure the technology’s fastest possible deployment.”

Read UK energy minister Graham Stuart’s op-ed on Energy Voice here. 

 

