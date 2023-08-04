Taking stock after a historic week for the north-east’s energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Taking stock after a historic week for the north-east’s energy sector

By Stephen Sheal, head of government affairs and policy, Net Zero Technology Centre
04/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 04/08/2023, 8:21 am
The UK Government’s energy announcements this week have big implications for all parts of the sector and the drive towards Net Zero.

Support for the Acorn project, based at the St Fergus gas terminal, ends years of anticipation in North East Scotland that carbon capture and storage (CCS) can act as a catalyst for further progress across a range of areas. Acorn, which will reuse and repurpose existing North Sea infrastructure to deal with carbon emissions, is a crucial component of the wider Scottish Cluster project that offers a clear path to decarbonisation. As the pipelines are already there and the geology of the proposed storage sites are well understood, the hope must be that there will be no further unnecessary delays to moving forward with the project.

A green light for the Acorn project should also help to foster investor confidence more widely. There is already a skilled workforce in the north-east, and a highly evolved supply chain; progress on CCS should support significant numbers of jobs, assisting with the transition to a low carbon future. Greater investor confidence should also help drive research and innovation and assist in bringing technologies to scale. These long-awaited opportunities must not be squandered.

The UK Government’s decision to issue new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea should contribute to improved confidence throughout the industry, opening up opportunities for the supply chain, and providing security for the workforce. Crucially, it should also encourage advances in technology.

While the announcement has inevitably attracted some criticism, the government insists that its approach is consistent with net zero targets given the lower carbon emissions associated with domestic production compared to imports. As new projects get the go-ahead, there is a great opportunity for operators to put emissions reduction at the forefront of their thinking from the design and planning stages onwards. Keeping net zero in mind from the outset creates opportunities to utilise new and emerging technologies, incentivises innovation and potentially could create new and better ways to minimise emissions. Whether that means introducing the latest digital technology, robotics, electrification between shore and platform, or replacing diesel through the use of alternative fuels to power equipment, such as bio methanol, ammonia or hydrogen, innovative technologies offer viable ways to reduce carbon emissions and their detrimental impact.

We already have a blueprint for decarbonising new oil and gas provided by INTOG. The experiences of that leasing round stand the sector in good stead to meet the new challenges of reducing the carbon emissions associated with fossil fuel production. There will be a need to move beyond existing technology if emissions targets are to be met. Turning good ideas into applied technology requires investment and commitment from operators and this will only be forthcoming with a clear roadmap from policy makers. At the Net Zero Technology Centre we are enabling Scotland to become a global player in low carbon technology, and helping our indigenous energy sector leverage technology to decarbonise.

