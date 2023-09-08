Maximising the energy sector launchpad for aspiring global professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Maximising the energy sector launchpad for aspiring global professionals

By Jodie Gillies, HR Director with Vysus Group
08/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by VysusJodie Gillies, HR Director with Vysus Group.
As interest in renewable energy and sustainable practices continues to grow, the oil and gas industry remains a significant force in the global economy writes Jodie Gillies, HR Director with Vysus Group.

Beyond its ongoing contributions towards meeting energy demands, the sector still serves as an excellent training ground for young professionals, equipping them with invaluable skills and experiences that act as stepping-stones into a diverse range of industries.

Indeed, as the industry undergoes significant transformation, new entrants to the sector have a unique chance to be a part of this energy transition, contributing to environmental initiatives, and incorporating clean energy solutions into traditional practices.

The expertise gained in managing the sustainability challenges of oil and gas operations opens doors to careers in renewable energy, environmental consulting, and green technology start-ups.

An industry built on ‘cutting-edge technology’

The oil and gas industry is built upon cutting-edge technology and engineering solutions and it continues to innovate, allowing young professionals to be exposed to a myriad of technical challenges, fostering problem-solving abilities and analytical thinking.

From refining drilling techniques to optimising exploration processes, the industry encourages critical thinking, and this technical expertise is hugely transferable into emerging industries where advancements in technology, and the ability to drive them forward, are much in demand.

In addition, the complexity of oil and gas operations demands precise planning and meticulous project management, therefore people working in this environment gain first-hand experience in handling large-scale projects with multiple stakeholders.

These skills translate seamlessly into industries such as construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing, where operational excellence and project coordination are fundamental.

For us, that transferability exists in many areas of our business including the workload of our survey and geoengineering team whose skills and techniques are just as pertinent when considering the development of an offshore wind turbine as for an oil and gas rig.

Of course, safety is of paramount importance in the oil and gas industry and companies invest heavily in safety training and protocols – those who begin their careers in this safety-conscious environment carry these lessons with them to other sectors, making them valuable assets in all industries where risk management and compliance are critical.

Energy work builds ‘cross-cultural communication skills’

Because the oil and gas industry operates on a global scale and Vysus Group’s footprint is very reflective of that, opportunities to work in diverse locations and cultures abound and this exposure enhances cross-cultural communication skills, adaptability, and an appreciation for diversity.

For individuals seeking to work in international business, diplomacy, or even the hospitality sector, global experience can prove to be a pivotal advantage.

The oil and gas industry remains a powerful force in shaping the global economy, and its influence on young professionals’ career paths should not be underestimated.

This sector and the opportunity to learn from people with a wealth of experience provides a sturdy foundation of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and project management capabilities that are highly sought after in various industries.

Moreover, the industry’s adaptability, emphasis on safety, and exposure to diverse cultures make it an ideal training ground for aspiring professionals with ambitions to succeed on a global scale.

Ol and gas to supply the talent for the energy transition

As the world embraces renewable energy and sustainable practices, the oil and gas industry will play a pivotal role in creating the talent pool that will drive innovation and transform practices.

With their skillset and experiences, these individuals will become leaders in creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for all industries and generations to come.

The oil and gas industry is, therefore, more than just a career choice; it’s a launchpad to a dynamic and impactful career path.

