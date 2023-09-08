Maximising the energy sector launchpad for aspiring global professionals

As interest in renewable energy and sustainable practices continues to grow, the oil and gas industry remains a significant force in the global economy writes Jodie Gillies, HR Director with Vysus Group.

Beyond its ongoing contributions towards meeting energy demands, the sector still serves as an excellent training ground for young professionals, equipping them with invaluable skills and experiences that act as stepping-stones into a diverse range of industries.

Indeed, as the industry undergoes significant transformation, new entrants to the sector have a unique chance to be a part of this energy transition, contributing to environmental initiatives, and incorporating clean energy solutions into traditional practices.

The expertise gained in managing the sustainability challenges of oil and gas operations opens doors to careers in renewable energy, environmental consulting, and green technology start-ups.

An industry built on ‘cutting-edge technology’

The oil and gas industry is built upon cutting-edge technology and engineering solutions and it continues to innovate, allowing young professionals to be exposed to a myriad of technical challenges, fostering problem-solving abilities and analytical thinking.

From refining drilling techniques to optimising exploration processes, the industry encourages critical thinking, and this technical expertise is hugely transferable into emerging industries where advancements in technology, and the ability to drive them forward, are much in demand.

In addition, the complexity of oil and gas operations demands precise planning and meticulous project management, therefore people working in this environment gain first-hand experience in handling large-scale projects with multiple stakeholders.

These skills translate seamlessly into industries such as construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing, where operational excellence and project coordination are fundamental.

For us, that transferability exists in many areas of our business including the workload of our survey and geoengineering team whose skills and techniques are just as pertinent when considering the development of an offshore wind turbine as for an oil and gas rig.

Of course, safety is of paramount importance in the oil and gas industry and companies invest heavily in safety training and protocols – those who begin their careers in this safety-conscious environment carry these lessons with them to other sectors, making them valuable assets in all industries where risk management and compliance are critical.

Energy work builds ‘cross-cultural communication skills’

Because the oil and gas industry operates on a global scale and Vysus Group’s footprint is very reflective of that, opportunities to work in diverse locations and cultures abound and this exposure enhances cross-cultural communication skills, adaptability, and an appreciation for diversity.

For individuals seeking to work in international business, diplomacy, or even the hospitality sector, global experience can prove to be a pivotal advantage.

The oil and gas industry remains a powerful force in shaping the global economy, and its influence on young professionals’ career paths should not be underestimated.

This sector and the opportunity to learn from people with a wealth of experience provides a sturdy foundation of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and project management capabilities that are highly sought after in various industries.

Moreover, the industry’s adaptability, emphasis on safety, and exposure to diverse cultures make it an ideal training ground for aspiring professionals with ambitions to succeed on a global scale.

Ol and gas to supply the talent for the energy transition

As the world embraces renewable energy and sustainable practices, the oil and gas industry will play a pivotal role in creating the talent pool that will drive innovation and transform practices.

With their skillset and experiences, these individuals will become leaders in creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for all industries and generations to come.

The oil and gas industry is, therefore, more than just a career choice; it’s a launchpad to a dynamic and impactful career path.