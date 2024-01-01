Skills and safety paramount as North Sea activity picks up

2023 has seen the industry go from no sanctioned projects to a raft of incoming projects such as Rosebank and the Jackdaw project.

2024 could see up to 14 new oil and gas fields given the go ahead. If these major projects are approved, 2024 could mark the highest sanctioning activity since 2013. This also brings with it a skills issue which has been challenging over the last few years, therefore safety and process safety leadership must be at the forefront of these projects.

Green hats, a transient workforce and the renewables transition all play their part in the need for greater alignment across the industry when it comes to global safety.

2023 saw us launch the largest ever Process Safety Leadership Survey of its kind in April, in partnership with Empirisys. We asked industry leaders to play their part by committing to undertake the survey, enabling them to identify where improvements in process safety leadership could be made across their organisations.

We received survey responses from 450 individuals and 73 industry leading organisations. The report findings are positive, allowing the oil & gas industry to recognise the good work that has been achieved so far & to look to the future to see where further improvements can be made.

The industry needs to look at how we sustain good process safety leadership, and we will play a key part in those conversations. We have 23 companies using our behavioural safety e-obs system which we are continually improving, this allows both installation operators and contracting companies to see their respective behavioural safety card data.

We also must ensure that we develop safety competence. The energy sector’s mobile workforce requires standardised tools and processes across global oil and gas and renewable projects. We look forward to continuing to work with OPITO and ECITB to play our part in driving that forward, with a focus on connected competence and the skills passport.

As we look to 2024, we will continue to develop our international footprint and improve our international reputation. We have developed our themes and resources over twenty-seven years, most recently aligning our quarterly safety themes with those of Always Safe in Norway and Safer Together in Australia. These resources can be used globally and will champion standardised safety practice.

Above all for the year ahead, we will continue to positively influence the energy industry’s safety culture through active leadership, member collaboration and workforce engagement. We look forward to continuing the journey to safety excellence across the energy sector by collaborating with our members, regulators, and other trade bodies.