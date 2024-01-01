Skills and safety paramount as North Sea activity picks up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Skills and safety paramount as North Sea activity picks up

By Craig Wiggins, Executive Director at Step Change in Safety
01/01/2024, 6:00 am
© Supplied by Step Change in SafetCraig Wiggins, Executive Director Step Change in Safety.
Craig Wiggins, Executive Director Step Change in Safety.

2023 has seen the industry go from no sanctioned projects to a raft of incoming projects such as Rosebank and the Jackdaw project.

2024 could see up to 14 new oil and gas fields given the go ahead. If these major projects are approved, 2024 could mark the highest sanctioning activity since 2013. This also brings with it a skills issue which has been challenging over the last few years, therefore safety and process safety leadership must be at the forefront of these projects.

Green hats, a transient workforce and the renewables transition all play their part in the need for greater alignment across the industry when it comes to global safety.

2023 saw us launch the largest ever Process Safety Leadership Survey of its kind in April, in partnership with Empirisys. We asked industry leaders to play their part by committing to undertake the survey, enabling them to identify where improvements in process safety leadership could be made across their organisations.

We received survey responses from 450 individuals and 73 industry leading organisations. The report findings are positive, allowing the oil & gas industry to recognise the good work that has been achieved so far & to look to the future to see where further improvements can be made.

The industry needs to look at how we sustain good process safety leadership, and we will play a key part in those conversations. We have 23 companies using our behavioural safety e-obs system which we are continually improving, this allows both installation operators and contracting companies to see their respective behavioural safety card data.

We also must ensure that we develop safety competence. The energy sector’s mobile workforce requires standardised tools and processes across global oil and gas and renewable projects. We look forward to continuing to work with OPITO and ECITB to play our part in driving that forward, with a focus on connected competence and the skills passport.

As we look to 2024, we will continue to develop our international footprint and improve our international reputation. We have developed our themes and resources over twenty-seven years, most recently aligning our quarterly safety themes with those of Always Safe in Norway and Safer Together in Australia. These resources can be used globally and will champion standardised safety practice.

Above all for the year ahead, we will continue to positively influence the energy industry’s safety culture through active leadership, member collaboration and workforce engagement. We look forward to continuing the journey to safety excellence across the energy sector by collaborating with our members, regulators, and other trade bodies.

