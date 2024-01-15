Challenges for the UK offshore oil and gas supply chain in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Challenges for the UK offshore oil and gas supply chain in 2024

By Glenn Kangisser and Fiona Cain, Haynes and Boone
15/01/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 15/01/2024, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by OEUKWorker shown in still from 'The Time is Now: the UK's changing energy industry'
The UKCS offshore oil and gas market supply chain is not averse to challenge having ridden the wave of the oil price collapse, Brexit and Covid-19 over the last decade.

However, the supply chain is suffering from a new breed of challenges arising from project, fiscal and political uncertainty, which has increased the prospect for disputes.

The causal factors are multiple and overlapping but, in summary terms, the industry is reeling from international competition for resources resulting in an exodus from the UK, a lack of qualified personnel and available resources and financial insecurity.

In this article, we explore how each of these may impact the supply chain going forward and what steps can be taken to mitigate their effects.

Political uncertainty and UKCS exodus

Although the UK is committed to reaching net zero only by 2050, many fear that the future of offshore oil and gas in the UK could change overnight.  While the current UK Government issued 27 new licences in 2023 for oil and gas exploration, by January 2025, at the latest, there will be a General Election, and this is currently predicted to lead to a change in government.

Presently, the two main political parties hold diametrically opposing views on the future of oil and gas exploration.  The current government intends to continue issuing new licences, but on an annual basis, while the Labour Party has announced that it would oppose all new oil and gas licensing if they win the General Election.

This uncertainty is already impacting drilling rates and operator appetite for new projects has been severely dampened by the Energy Profits Levy. It is also causing some rig owners currently operating in the UK to look for work in the other more profitable and positive markets such as the Middle East, Brazil, Southeast Asia and the US Gulf.  A decision to leave the UK increases the likelihood of supply chain contracts being terminated for convenience or for cause and it is in exercising such termination rights that difficulties and disputes continue to arise.

Project uncertainty and personnel challenges

Competition for resources and shortages of qualified personnel have continued to plague the sector this year for various reasons including competition with the developing offshore wind market.

Lead times for the procurement of equipment and services have increased and have been coupled with high inflation, which has impacted the cost of equipment, as well as reducing profit margins for supply chain companies. Some suppliers have been forced to perform work late, others have done so at a loss, or worse have been unable to perform the work at all.

Parties have found themselves in dispute as a result and often for reasons that are largely outside of their control.

Financial uncertainty and payment challenges

Financial uncertainty and tight margins make prompt payment to suppliers essential.  Failing to do so results in suppliers experiencing financial difficulty, potentially giving rise to an inability to perform as required and insolvency.

OEUK’s Supply Chain Report 2023 recorded that while 75% of companies have 30-day payment terms, only 45% of payments are made on time.

OEUK’s Supply Chain Principles have now been updated to include 30-day payment terms as good practice.  Where payment terms are not met, then depending on the contractual terms, suppliers may have a right to interest, suspend services or terminate the contract.  Where a contract does not provide for termination in the event of non-payment, then it will be difficult for a supplier to terminate for repudiatory breach, but may still give rise to a dispute between the parties.

Protecting the supply chain

With all this uncertainty and difficulties in the UKCS market, steps need to be taken to protect it, particularly its supply chain.

The OEUK’s Supply Chain Report 2023 report set out various proposals for both the government and the industry to achieve this. These include:

  • Creating an internationally competitive and level playing field in the UK to encourage supply chain innovation and sustained investment for a net zero future.
  • Providing a stable regulatory and fiscal framework which provides the supply chain with a predictable and attractive business environment in order that investment in supporting the UK’s energy security continues.
  • Informed decision making and policies which ensure visibility and certainty of opportunity for the supply chain and maintain capability and capacity in the supply chain.
  • Fair allocation of contractual risk and reward, paying invoices on time, and encouraging innovative ways of working by operators and others.
  • Operators increasing visibility, predictability, and certainty of upcoming work scopes to enable supply chain companies to invest in future activity with confidence.
  • Improving competitiveness through increased collaboration on demand planning, project scheduling and resource sharing.

Although there are likely to be challenges to implement these principles in practice, they will go some way towards mitigating the issues identified above.

Glenn Kangisser is a Partner and Fiona Cain a Counsel in the Energy team at Haynes and Boone in London.

