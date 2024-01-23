Why going it alone means no one wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Why going it alone means no one wins

By Graham Henley, CEO, IOGP
23/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by IOGPGraham Henley.
Graham Henley.

IOGP members are committed to eliminating routine flaring in a collective effort on climate action, writes CEO Graham Henley.

“Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team of people.” – Steve Jobs.

Despite being front and centre of an iconic brand, Steve Jobs focused on the team’s achievements at Apple – and I couldn’t agree more. I believe that positive change doesn’t come from any single person, but from the collective action of many. It’s not a revolutionary idea, but it couldn’t be more relevant in the aftermath of COP28. And as the dust settles on the agreements achieved, it’s essential that we work together to deliver on our commitments and transform our industry.

Because the reality is that the energy transition is fearsomely complicated. And tackling the energy trilemma (energy affordability, security and sustainability) in equal measure – the challenge that underpins it – is essential, but won’t be easy. For it to work, we need to bring together technical expertise from across the globe.

Which is where IOGP comes in. We play a pivotal role in uniting a diverse group of 90 members from around the globe. This includes integrated energy companies, national oil companies, independent producers, and others. Together, we create a unique organisation that represents the interests of all types of operators, fostering collaboration and shared expertise. By sharing best practice from members across the industry, we’ve become one of the fastest routes from expertise to action in the oil and gas industry.

An example of this is the framework to share expertise to help companies reduce methane emissions and flaring in line with the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) ambitions announced at COP28. Again this isn’t something we’re doing alone; we’re working in partnership with Methane Guiding Principles (MGP), Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) amongst others to deliver the framework.

Methane accounts for 25% of the global warming that we experience today. While the oil and gas industry isn’t the only emitter (for example, agriculture is estimated to produce 32% of human-caused methane emissions), we do need to work together to address fugitive emissions, and approaches to flaring. Our commitment to the OGDC is not our first foray into working on reducing methane emissions though. For the past three years, IOGP has been developing material helping its members to monitor, measure and reduce methane emissions and flaring.

Our experience has highlighted the incredible value and efficiency of industry collaboration. By uniting our efforts, we not only accelerate progress but also amplify our impact. We’ve successfully partnered with our members to establish best practices in safety, a testament to our collective dedication. Since 1985, we’ve been gathering safety performance data from our members, continuously improving and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our field. And since then, we have seen a 90% reduction in fatal accidents across the industry, helping make our sector a safer place for all. It is this kind of long lasting, tangible impact that I hope we can achieve by sharing our expertise across the industry.

Under the OGDC, our industry has made ambitious, but achievable, commitments to virtually eliminate methane emissions and end routine flaring by 2035. Through our collective efforts and unwavering commitment, I am confident that we can achieve this vital goal.

