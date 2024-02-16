Anchoring the opportunities of offshore floating wind

As offshore wind continues to evolve, becoming one of our principal sources of low carbon energy, the available seabed space suitable for the installation of fixed turbines will shrink.

Competition from other sectors such as oil and gas, carbon capture and storage, tidal and wave power, and fishing, which also lay claim to a spot on this finite area of underwater real estate, is increasing.

As a result, offshore wind developers are moving further out to sea into deeper waters, which require floating rather than fixed structures.

These are much more complex, requiring a design that must compensate for movements across numerous axes and the unseen elements and unpredictable conditions beneath the sea.

Mooring and anchoring systems are therefore crucial in ensuring the UK’s floating offshore wind ambition is met.

By demonstrating it has the expertise and capacity to deliver novel solutions and best practice in the art of mooring and anchoring systems, the UK underwater supply chain has the opportunity to set a global operational benchmark with a genuine international competitive advantage.

Our supply chain’s track record in the design, manufacture and installation of anchor, chain and synthetic rope solutions across rig movement, FPSO anchoring and large-scale aquaculture mooring certainly puts us in pole position. But, even taking that potential to transition into floating offshore wind into account, the size and scale of the market shift is substantial, meaning that the UK supply chain must look at how it will rapidly increase capacity to meet demand.

The figures speak for themselves. An FPSO for one oilfield development may require around 12 mooring lines, whereas a standard 1GW wind farm comprising over sixty 15MW turbines would require around 200 mooring lines and anchors!

With approximately 40GW of floating wind projects currently in the pipeline, there is an overall requirement for around 9,000 anchors, 9,000 lengths of chain and as much as 4,000km of rope. Add to this the need for up to 9,000 buoyancy units and 14,000 clump weights, and the challenge is clear.

Using figures from the recently published “Guide to a Floating Offshore Wind Farm”, allows us to estimate the market value for manufacturing and installation of moorings and anchors at over £9bn, followed by a substantial share of the near £43bn balance of plant inspection, maintenance and repair market over a 25 year lifespan.

An increased volume of commodity is one thing, the variety of solution types per farm, is another.

Each offshore floating wind farm may have moorings placed over an area approaching 500km², likely encompassing different water depths and multiple seabed types which necessitate alternative anchoring solutions, not to mention increased survey and analysis.

The scale presents yet another consideration for those looking to diversify into this market.

A 76mm mooring chain in oil & gas, increases to 220mm in offshore wind with the weight increasing 17-fold, further contributing to ever-increasing manufacturing times.

Look into the not-too-distant future and all those requirements are likely to increase severalfold. Turbine research and development continues to push for larger MW output. That creates a knock-on effect on all other components which will also have to increase in size.

It’s a scenario that conflicts with a mooring and anchor market that is looking to reduce weight and size where it can. It also presents a logistics challenge, not least in the transport of larger equipment to its offshore address, with the vessels that can fulfil the various requirements already in short supply.

It’s clear that the capacity required on floating wind moorings and anchors alone dwarfs the current supply chain even before the demands of parallel markets are considered.

Market forces are usually able to balance demand and supply, but the scale, size and volume presents unchartered territory in a market also dealing with shaken confidence in project timelines and making a quick sprint between technology demonstration and industrial scale manufacturing.

Despite the challenges, mooring and anchoring systems present a compelling opportunity for the UK to make a major contribution to global floating offshore wind.

Recognising and supporting this can, and should, spur investment in the necessary capacity to deliver these crucial systems at scale.

Global Underwater Hub’s floating offshore wind strategic programme will continue with an event focused on mooring and anchoring systems in Newcastle on 6 March 2024.

This conference and workshop will bring together all parties across the mooring and anchor system life cycle to look at how the supply chain can establish best practice so that the UK can become an international centre of excellence and globally competitive in this crucial element of the growing floating offshore wind market.