Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister after revolt from MPs

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Boris Johnson has agreed to stand down as prime minister after his Cabinet turned against him and urged him to stand down.

The under fire Conservative Party leader chose to step down after facing months of criticism for his premiership.

Mr Johnson faced a delegation of his ministers at Number 10 who told him to quit, as he haemorrhaged support across Tory ranks.