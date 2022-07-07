Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister after revolt from MPs

Boris Johnson has agreed to stand down as prime minister after his Cabinet turned against him and urged him to stand down.
The under fire Conservative Party leader chose to step down after facing months of criticism for his premiership.
Mr Johnson faced a delegation of his ministers at Number 10 who told him to quit, as he haemorrhaged support across Tory ranks.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe