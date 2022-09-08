Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Other News / People

Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

The Queen has died at the age of 96.
By Denny Andonova
08/09/2022, 6:59 pm
© Supplied by systemqueen dies

The Queen has died at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, who has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, died surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has been put under medical supervision at her Deeside home due to concerns for her health.

All of her children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – along with her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry travelled to Scotland to be with her.

© Supplied by DC Thomson
The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who’s homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016.

Concerns for her wellbeing have been growing over the last year, with the Queen having to pull out of key events and official engagements “to rest”.

The news of her death was announced at around 6.30pm.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There has been a huge outpouring of emotion and support for the Queen and her family from across the world since it was announced she was under medical supervision.

Seven decades of the Queen’s ‘extraordinary’ reign

Presenters were dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

The UK will now enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen.

It’s expected the Queen’s body will be taken to Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence, where she will lie in repose.

© Supplied by DC Thomson
Queen Elizabeth II when she was in Aberdeen to open the Bon Accord Centre while on her way to Balmoral in 1990.

Business will be suspended at the Scottish Parliament, across the street from the palace, and at Westminster.

The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign has made her a much loved and respected figure across the globe and an important leader during times of huge social change.

She has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits, and ruled over the country during the change of 15 prime ministers.

Significant events during Her Majesty’s reign include her coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her silver, golden, diamond jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and her historic platinum just a few months ago.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts