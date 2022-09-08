Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen has died at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, who has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, died surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has been put under medical supervision at her Deeside home due to concerns for her health.

All of her children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – along with her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry travelled to Scotland to be with her.

© Supplied by DC Thomson

Concerns for her wellbeing have been growing over the last year, with the Queen having to pull out of key events and official engagements “to rest”.

The news of her death was announced at around 6.30pm.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There has been a huge outpouring of emotion and support for the Queen and her family from across the world since it was announced she was under medical supervision.

Seven decades of the Queen’s ‘extraordinary’ reign

Presenters were dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

The UK will now enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen.

It’s expected the Queen’s body will be taken to Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence, where she will lie in repose.

© Supplied by DC Thomson

Business will be suspended at the Scottish Parliament, across the street from the palace, and at Westminster.

The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign has made her a much loved and respected figure across the globe and an important leader during times of huge social change.

She has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits, and ruled over the country during the change of 15 prime ministers.

Significant events during Her Majesty’s reign include her coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her silver, golden, diamond jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and her historic platinum just a few months ago.