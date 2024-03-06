Understanding Burnout: Its impact and prevention strategies.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Understanding Burnout: Its impact and prevention strategies

By Craig Donathy, Head of Mental Health – TAC Healthcare
06/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by iStockUnderstanding Burnout: Its impact and prevention strategies.
I know we hear it frequently in the media, in the workplace and even in conversations, but what actually is Burnout and why should we be concerned about it?

Burnout is a severe problem affecting many facets of life. It can be described as a state of emotional and physical exhaustion.

It is a ‘psychological erosion’ emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors affecting work and life.

There are 3 key dimensions;

  1. Overwhelming exhaustion
  2. Sense of ineffectiveness/lack of accomplishment
  3. Strong levels of cynicism

It can happen due to extended work stress, or perhaps when you have been employed in an emotionally or physically demanding position for an extended amount of time. Burnout and mental health decline are inextricably linked.

60% of employees who work in the oil and gas industry admit that they don’t feel in control of their lives, and 50 % of oil and gas workers are finding their work exhausting with 39 % feeling emotionally frustrated, with reasons why this could be being a poor balance between personal and work lives.

This persistent imbalance leads to an 89% more susceptibility to burnout with the knock-on effect being diminished mental health and wellbeing.

A recent global survey by the Workforce Resilience Council revealed that 80% of senior risk professionals predict significant employee burnout impacts in 2024, exacerbated by extreme weather and operational challenges.

Only 41% believe their organisations are prepared to address this threat. Mental Health UK’s Burnout Report 2024 indicates that 9 out of 10 UK adults experienced high stress in the past 121 months, with a quarter feeling overwhelmed by life’s pressures, highlighting a widespread issue.

Burnout causes include long-term job stress, excessive workload, unfair treatment, lack of recognition, inadequate teamwork, and misaligned values between workers and companies.

The consequences are severe, ranging from physical illness and impatience to hopelessness, irritability, poor relationships, and mental health decline.

What can you do to offset the risk of burnout?

Ideally, prevention is better than cure so these are some ideas to think about implementing;

  • Start a stress diary; the causes, the whats and the whys
  • Adapt Nutrition, exercise, hydration
  • Role adjustment; delegating/share, add more autonomy
  • Role change?
  • Reassess your goals, purpose and values
  • Look for balance, hybrid working
  • Learn to say no, look for compromise
  • Celebrate the small daily wins
  • Promote wellbeing and the importance of self-care through leadership/ top down
  • Implement mental health first aiders or mental health Champions programme into your organisation

As the wise Mahatma Gandhi proudly proclaimed, “be the change you wish to see in the world”.

