Power Moves: OEG’s new chairman and more

Ricardo Rosa has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Aberdeen-headquartered energy solutions business OEG Energy Group.

Rosa was most recently CFO at Subsea7, a position he held for nine years until his retirement in 2021.

From 2000 to 2012, he worked in various senior roles for Transocean, joining as vice-president and controller based in Houston, Texas, and working his way up to executive vice-president and CFO located in Switzerland.

Since his retirement, Rosa has been active as a business consultant in energy services and as a charity trustee.

OEG CEO John Heiton said: “The appointment of Ricardo as our new chairman reflects OEG’s status as an established player in the offshore industries,” adding that the group looks “forward to benefitting from his insights regarding our industries and the global capital markets.

“I’d also like to thank our outgoing chairman David Currie for his dedicated support through what has been a truly transformative period, and we wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Rosa added: “OEG has delivered impressive growth and diversification in recent years to build a well-balanced business playing a critical role in supporting global energy security and energy transition. I look forward to working with the board to support the group on the next phase of its growth trajectory.”

The group has expanded its offerings in the last year, acquiring Liverpool-based Offshore Painting Services (OPS) Wind and Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore.

Simon Kilonback has been promoted to CEO at SGN having served the energy network business as chief financial officer since September 2023.

He will take over from Mark Wild, who is leaving to run the high-speed rail project HS2.

Kilonback’s priorities will include SGN’s focus on safety, driving efficiency and looking after the most vulnerable customers, while also leading the business through the upcoming GD3 price control process.

He is expected to take up the role of CEO later in the calendar year. The search for SGN’s next CFO is already underway.

SGN chair Becky Lumlock said: “Simon is a talented and experienced leader who has already made a huge impact at SGN, rightly prioritising investment in our frontline operations to ensure we continue to keep all our customers safe and warm. He is a driving force in creating the conditions for future success and ensuring our network can play a key role in the resilient national energy system that will be required to make net zero possible.”

Kilonback added: “We will continue to keep our communities safe and warm, serving millions of households and businesses as well as playing our part in a fair and affordable energy transition.”

Naresh Nayyar has returned to EET Fuels, joining the company’s board of directors as non-executive director.

Nayyar has previously served as chief executive officer and managing director of EET Fuels’ parent company Essar Oil and CEO of Essar Energy UK.

Chair of EET Fuels Prashant Ruia said: “We are on track to make Stanlow the world’s first decarbonised process refinery with a 95% cut in emissions and I look forward to working with Naresh to deliver on this ambition.”

Nayyar added: “I’m looking forward to working with the company as we set a global benchmark for industrial decarbonisation and play our part to ensure that the UK maintains a strong, secure manufacturing base for fuels whilst delivering climate change goals and enhanced energy security.”

Adrian Curry was recently added to the company as its chief decarbonisation officer.

Paul Harris has stepped down from his role as chief executive at Aberdeen-based NEO Energy.

In addition, NEO Energy’s chief technical officer Martin Rowe also announced that he will be stepping away from the firm.

Their resignations also come as firm’s chairman, Martin Bachmann, and two non-executive directors – David Gair and Fiona Hill –vacate their board positions.

NEO Energy and its 100% owner HitecVision previously said they are slowing down investment activities due to UK fiscal and political instability.

Graham Swindells has stepped down as chief executive of Deltic Energy.

He is vacating the role immediately after more than six years in the Deltic top job. He became CEO in February 2018 after joining the firm as finance director nearly five years prior.

He said: “Despite the recent challenges presented by the UK’s political and fiscal environment, I am proud of what we have achieved in establishing Deltic as one of the UK’s leading explorers.”

Deltic chairman Mark Lappin added: “Graham will leave with the profound thanks of the board for his commitment and contribution to Deltic over the last 11 years, initially as CFO and more recently as CEO.

“Under Graham’s leadership, Deltic was transformed into a company with an attractive portfolio of licences along with world-class partners, positioning it at the forefront of UK exploration.”

Britney Houvet has been appointed as the new chair of Women in Decommissioning (WiD).

With the decommissioning industry presenting numerous career opportunities, WiD aims to help ensure that women not only participate but also take on visible leadership and mentoring roles in the sector.

As head of business development at Elemental Energies, Houvet became involved with WiD since attending the OEUK Offshore Decommissioning conference in St. Andrews last year.

Houvet said “Our mission is to ensure that women are given the same opportunities to thrive in this industry, not just in technical roles but across all aspects of decommissioning. We want to create a pathway for the next generation of female leaders to rise and contribute to the industry’s exciting future.”

Dr Mike Anderson has been appointed as board chairman at wind turbine optimisation specialists firm Reoptimize Systems.

Anderson will play a critical role in positioning Reoptimize Systems for continued growth and innovation.

He co-founded RES (Renewable Energy Systems Group) and served as its group technical director from 1982 until his retirement in 2017.

In addition, he currently serves as the chair of the European Technology & Innovation Platform on Wind Energy (ETIPWind) and holds several non-executive director positions in leading wind energy companies.

CEO of Reoptimize Systems Juan Pablo Echenique said that Anderson’s “unparalleled experience and deep industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in the wind energy sector”.

Tom Brinicombe has joined Highland Tourism CIC as a director of the board.

Brinicombe, who also serves as Vattenfall local liaison officer, brings two decades of expertise in the sustainability and renewable energy sectors and joins the seven-strong board alongside Yvonne Crook, Sam Faircliff, Willie Cameron, Stuart McColm, Fiona Larg and Charlotte Wright.

He believes that partnership working of two of the Highlands key sectors – tourism and renewable energy – could bring significant benefit to the Highlands.

Highland Tourism CIC chair Yvonne Crook said: “Tom has been a great support and source of energy since he joined the Highland Renewables steering group. With the many years of expertise, he brings and his inspirational, big-picture thinking.”

Brinicombe added: “Renewable energy has the potential to bring significant benefits to the Highlands but to maximise this it is vital that a clear strategic approach is adopted across key sectors.

“The tourism sector already plays a central role in the Highland economy but with a clear strategy, supported by key local organisations and businesses working together, it can grow exponentially and deliver wider benefits to the Highlands.”

Chris Simpson has been appointed as the new director of business development at REDA Energy.

The move aims to help push the company’s planned growth in international markets

REDA Energy provides speciality chemicals and associated services to the energy sector.

Simpson has over 30 years of experience across the speciality energy chemicals industry He has spent eight years in the UAE and has in-country experience across Europe, the Caspian, Middle East and Africa.

