Net Zero Nudge: changing energy consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Podcast

Net Zero Nudge: changing energy consumption

In the first episode of a new podcast boxset, Energy Voice and EY drill down into what is needed to move the UK’s decarbonisation plans forward. Up first is an examination of how changing our energy consumption may provide in that drive to net zero.
By Energy Voice
27/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 27/10/2022, 8:58 am
© Supplied by Net Zero NudgeNet Zero Nudge logo
Net Zero Nudge

In the first episode of a new podcast boxset, Energy Voice and EY drill down into what is needed to move the UK’s decarbonisation plans forward. Up first is an examination of how changing our energy consumption may provide in that drive to net zero.

Simon Cox, partner at EY, and Matthew Wright, Matthew Wright, head of strategy and regulation at National Grid ESO, set out their thinking on the scale of the task and how to move ahead.

Consuming energy smarter will provide rewards, but will also go a long way to winning public acceptance. While a hard core may enjoy honing their energy consumption, few are likely to get up at 2 am to turn on their washing machine.

The first episode is available wherever you get your podcasts, or you can follow this link.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts