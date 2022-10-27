Net Zero Nudge: changing energy consumption

In the first episode of a new podcast boxset, Energy Voice and EY drill down into what is needed to move the UK’s decarbonisation plans forward. Up first is an examination of how changing our energy consumption may provide in that drive to net zero.

Simon Cox, partner at EY, and Matthew Wright, Matthew Wright, head of strategy and regulation at National Grid ESO, set out their thinking on the scale of the task and how to move ahead.

Consuming energy smarter will provide rewards, but will also go a long way to winning public acceptance. While a hard core may enjoy honing their energy consumption, few are likely to get up at 2 am to turn on their washing machine.

The first episode is available wherever you get your podcasts, or you can follow this link.