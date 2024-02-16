Extracurricular crisis, Shell’s LNG outlook and ‘the end of North Sea investment’?

Roses are red, hydrogen is blue, celebrate with a Valentine’s day EVOL podcast for two.

Ryan travels to Aberdeenshire this week, where council plans to slash childcare provision have stirred warnings over the impact on parents – and gender balance – in the energy sector.

The fallout from Labour’s manifesto pledge to hike windfall tax rates continues to blow through the industry, with claims tens of thousands of jobs could be at risk. Could the policy herald “the end of oil and gas investment in the North Sea”, as has been claimed?

And Ed gazed into Shell’s LNG-powered crystal ball this week, taking the long term view on Europe’s softening on new gas supplies in the face of energy security concerns.

