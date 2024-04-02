EVOL: Time to pick up the pace with CCUS – with Ruth Herbert

Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) is the kind of industrial opportunity that comes around once in 200 years, according to the chief of an industry trade association.

Ruth Herbert, CEO of the CCSA, joins the Energy Voice team for this week’s podcast, setting out the jobs opportunity for the UK with CCUS, and why we need to pick up the pace if we don’t want to see investment go overseas instead.

Then Ed and Allister dig in to talk of a UK “super-super grid” and Eni UK’s mooted merger with Ithaca Energy.