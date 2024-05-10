EVOL: Redundancies, champions and a touch of glamour

Now that Repsol has settled its spat with Sinopec, the company has admitted it is “reviewing” its structure, with nearly 100 jobs expected to go. It set out plans recently for more activity, striking a slightly unusual tone – and failing to blame the windfall tax, unlike many of its contemporaries.

Should the UK have its own national champion for decarbonisation? As we head towards an election, the prospect of increased government intervention is looking more and more likely, but the exact shape of such a move is still unclear.

Allister rounds out the discussion today with a discussion of Energy Voice’s very own Road to Rosebank documentary. Stopping in before the expected hail of Oscars and BAFTAs, he sets the record straight on the creative process and his sterling voiceover work.

