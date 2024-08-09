New Clyde Training Solutions OPITO certified training centre opens in Glasgow

Clyde Training Solutions (CTS), one of the largest providers of Marine, Offshore and Renewables safety training in the United Kingdom, is now welcoming trainees to its new training centre in Greater Glasgow.

The bespoke facilities based next door to Glasgow Airport utilises a River Clyde tributary to provide a range of industry approved on-water training to certify and prepare industry professionals for the North Sea and wider afield.

The centre meets offshore accreditation criteria from industry body OPITO, offering a range of courses including OPITO Twin Fall Coxswain and OPITO ERRV Fast Rescue Craft.

The site features a dock and gangway, fast rescue crafts and lifeboats, industry-specific launch infrastructure and an onshore learning centre featuring two 16-person classrooms and a canteen.

The centre also includes drying, storage, maintenance and first aid rooms, along with communal areas, changing and shower facilities and car parking spaces.

The new site complements CTS’s current training infrastructure in Clydebank which includes a deep-water pool, fire safety site, indoor learning centre and a dedicated Renewables industry training site.

Kris McDonald, General Manager, Clyde Training Solutions, said: “The development of our new training centre is the next natural step in the growth of CTS and further expands our Training Portfolio for the shipping and energy sectors.

“This new site provides a cost efficient and centrally placed solution that offers high-end, effective training, ultimately delivering more skilled and competent workforces, in line with our ethos ‘Competency Beyond Compliance’.

“Industry professionals who reside in the Central Belt do not require to attend initial or further training in the North-East of Scotland for this on-water training, saving them or their employer hundreds of pounds in travel and accommodation costs.”

Several new jobs have been created at the centre.

In addition to the newly announced courses, CTS continues to provide a full suite of OPITO Offshore Survival, Emergency Response/Helideck and Banksman & Slinger training via their extended Glasgow training campus.

Clyde Training Solutions is a proud subsidiary of Northern Marine Group, itself a member of the Stena sphere of companies.

Kris added: “Our ethos ‘Competency Beyond Compliance’ is more than a marketing slogan.

“It reflects how we wish to be seen in the marketplace and is encapsulated by the value-added measures we take to provide delegates with a richer training experience.

“Being part of Northern Marine Group and Stena, we fully understand offshore operations, the everyday demands on offshore professionals and the knowledge they require.

“Indeed, our training is not only ensuring professionals achieve industry-required certification; it equips them with the industry know-how and skills required to enjoy safe and successful careers offshore.”