New Clyde Training Solutions OPITO certified training centre opens in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

New Clyde Training Solutions OPITO certified training centre opens in Glasgow

By Clyde Training Solutions
09/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Clyde Training SolutStaff members from CTS, including Kris McDonald, at the new Glasgow training centre.
Staff members from CTS, including Kris McDonald, at the new Glasgow training centre.

Clyde Training Solutions (CTS), one of the largest providers of Marine, Offshore and Renewables safety training in the United Kingdom, is now welcoming trainees to its new training centre in Greater Glasgow.

The bespoke facilities based next door to Glasgow Airport utilises a River Clyde tributary to provide a range of industry approved on-water training to certify and prepare industry professionals for the North Sea and wider afield.

© Supplied by Clyde Training Solut
The site features a dock and gangway, fast rescue crafts and lifeboats.

The centre meets offshore accreditation criteria from industry body OPITO, offering a range of courses including OPITO Twin Fall Coxswain and OPITO ERRV Fast Rescue Craft.

The site features a dock and gangway, fast rescue crafts and lifeboats, industry-specific launch infrastructure and an onshore learning centre featuring two 16-person classrooms and a canteen.

The centre also includes drying, storage, maintenance and first aid rooms, along with communal areas, changing and shower facilities and car parking spaces.

© Supplied by Clyde Training Solut
Kris McDonald, General Manager, Clyde Training Solutions.

The new site complements CTS’s current training infrastructure in Clydebank which includes a deep-water pool, fire safety site, indoor learning centre and a dedicated Renewables industry training site.

Kris McDonald, General Manager, Clyde Training Solutions, said: “The development of our new training centre is the next natural step in the growth of CTS and further expands our Training Portfolio for the shipping and energy sectors.

“This new site provides a cost efficient and centrally placed solution that offers high-end, effective training, ultimately delivering more skilled and competent workforces, in line with our ethos ‘Competency Beyond Compliance’.

© Supplied by Clyde Training Solut
The facilities based next door to Glasgow Airport utilises a River Clyde tributary to provide a range of industry approved on-water training.

“Industry professionals who reside in the Central Belt do not require to attend initial or further training in the North-East of Scotland for this on-water training, saving them or their employer hundreds of pounds in travel and accommodation costs.”

Several new jobs have been created at the centre.

In addition to the newly announced courses, CTS continues to provide a full suite of OPITO Offshore Survival, Emergency Response/Helideck and Banksman & Slinger training via their extended Glasgow training campus.

© Supplied by Clyde Training Solut
Clyde Training Solutions is a proud subsidiary of Northern Marine Group, itself a member of the Stena sphere of companies.

Clyde Training Solutions is a proud subsidiary of Northern Marine Group, itself a member of the Stena sphere of companies.

Kris added: “Our ethos ‘Competency Beyond Compliance’ is more than a marketing slogan.

“It reflects how we wish to be seen in the marketplace and is encapsulated by the value-added measures we take to provide delegates with a richer training experience.

“Being part of Northern Marine Group and Stena, we fully understand offshore operations, the everyday demands on offshore professionals and the knowledge they require.

“Indeed, our training is not only ensuring professionals achieve industry-required certification; it equips them with the industry know-how and skills required to enjoy safe and successful careers offshore.”

Recommended for you

Tags